NGX Reiterates Leadership in Advancing Africa’s Islamic Finance

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing Africa’s Islamic finance ecosystem through the strategic expansion of its Non-Interest Finance Board.

The Exchange stated this at the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), held in Lagos.

Speaking at the conference, Group chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga said NGX’s Non-Interest Finance Board has become a central platform for expanding access to Sharia-compliant financial instruments and attracting investors seeking transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“Through the Non-Interest Finance Board, NGX is building a dedicated platform for Sukuk, Islamic collective investment schemes, and non-interest exchange-traded funds,” Dr. Kwairanga stated. “Our goal is to broaden market participation while channeling capital towards productive sectors of the economy.”

The chief executive officer of NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka highlighted the strategic role of non-interest finance in driving sustainable economic transformation and enhancing market inclusion.

“At NGX, our Non-Interest Finance Board represents more than a platform, it embodies our commitment to unlocking ethical capital, diversifying investment opportunities, and driving sustainable development,” said Chiemeka.