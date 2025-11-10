NDLEA Arraigns Indian, Nigerian Over 1.5 Tons of Tramadol

Wale Igbintade

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned an Indian national, Gupta Ravi Kumar, and his Nigerian accomplice, Ajewole Ayo Joel, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly conspiring to import 1,590.4 kilograms of Tapentadol Super Royal 200mg and 225mg, a brand of Tramadol.

The defendants are also accused of procuring Ogunlana Akeem of Akman Global Investment & Logistics (currently at large) to facilitate the importation.

The illegal shipment was discovered on 11 September 2025, during cargo inspection of an Ethiopian Airlines flight from India at the Skyway Handling Company (SAHCO) Import Shed, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

During arraignment, NDLEA prosecutor Mr. Abu Ibrahim said the defendants faced four counts.

The charges, read in court, alleged the unlawful importation of 811.30 kg and 779.10 kg of Tapentadol, and procuring Ogunlana Akeem to assist the importation, offences under Sections 11(a), 11(b), and 21(2)(d) of the NDLEA Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor requested the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service and set a trial date.

Defense counsel, Chief Benson Ndakara and Mr. Tunde Adewuyi, SAN, asked for bail applications to be heard.

After hearing arguments, Justice Musa Kakaki adjourned the ruling on bail to 14 November 2025, while the trial was scheduled for 4 February 2026.