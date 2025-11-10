Ministry, Intelligent Innovations Launch Platform to Empower 10m Women

Mary Nnah

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with Intelligent Innovations, has officially launched the Happy Woman Platform, a groundbreaking national initiative designed to empower 10 million Nigerian women to achieve financial independence and sustainable growth, regardless of their background or economic segment.

The Happy Woman Platform serves as a central digital ecosystem that aggregates opportunities for Nigerian women, from micro and small business owners to young professionals and creative minds, giving them access to financing, skills development, digital tools, mentorship, and community support.

Through the Happy Woman Platform, women across Nigeria will be able to access financing and business growth tools, including loans and business funding to scale their ventures. They will also have access to capacity development programmes, including training, mentorship, and skill-building programmes to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the platform will provide health and wellness support through partnerships that give women access to affordable health insurance and wellness programmes.

Speaking at the official launch recently in Lagos, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, highlighted that the Happy Woman Platform is a revolutionary platform for Nigerian women.

“It’s Woman’O’clock in Nigeria! The Happy Woman Platform represents a new dawn for Nigerian women, a future where access to opportunities, funding, and digital empowerment are no longer limited by background or circumstance. This visionary initiative aligns directly with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to promote inclusive economic empowerment and ensure no woman is left behind in the nation’s economic transformation,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Innovations, Mr. Kunle Erinle, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and its transformative potential, saying: “Our goal with the Happy Woman Platform is to connect 10 million Nigerian women to financial freedom. By leveraging technology, data, and partnerships, we are breaking barriers and creating a single gateway where women can access everything they need-from funding and training to visibility and community.”

The Co-founder of Happy Woman, Mrs. Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, also highlighted her excitement about the launch.

“I am truly delighted to see the Happy Woman vision come to life after a journey of over three years. This platform represents a new era for Nigerian women, an avenue to access timely information, funding, and empowerment opportunities that can transform lives. I encourage every woman to sign up and be part of this movement. Together, we can strengthen our impact as vital contributors to Nigeria’s economic growth,” she stated.

The Happy Woman Platform will serve as a national connector, linking women to a broad network of partners across financial services, FMCG, insurance, and technology sectors. The platform aims to create millions of jobs, boost entrepreneurship, and drive inclusive GDP growth by enabling women to thrive across all segments of the economy.

Applications are currently open for the Empower Her Financial Literacy Training Programme, the 1 Million Women Economic Empowerment Programme, the Happy Woman Founders Challenge, and the Happy Woman Creator Programme. Women can sign up through the provided links to take the first step towards financial freedom. The platform’s ultimate vision is to empower 10 million women toward financial freedom and inclusive economic participation. “Join the Movement and Start your journey to becoming financially free.”

Several flagship programmes are already underway, including the Empower Her Financial Literacy Training Programme by Kudimata, which trains and equips women on how to manage and grow money. The 1 Million Women Economic Empowerment Programme connects female business owners to low-interest financing, equipment loans, and inventory support through partner financial institutions. The Happy Woman Founders Challenge is a nationwide search to identify and showcase innovative business ideas from women entrepreneurs across Nigeria, providing participants with grants, loans, and investor opportunities to expand their businesses. The Happy Woman Creator Programme provides training, mentorship, and content creation gadgets to help women start and grow their YouTube or social media-based businesses.