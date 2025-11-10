Mark Ring: Partnerships Key to Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Reliable Delivery

The 12 edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition ended recently in Lagos, with a renewed call by participants for increased investments and partnerships across the country’s power value chain. Group Director, Energy Portfolio, Informa Markets, Mark Ring, spoke to THISDAY about the summit’s growing influence as a platform that connects global and local players, the evolving role of state governments in energy reform, and how Nigeria Energy continues to bridge ambition with execution across West Africa’s power sector. Peter Uzoho presents the excerpts:

Nigeria Energy 2025 just concluded its 12th edition. Looking back at this year’s conversations and attendance, what would you say stood out the most about the event’s impact or direction?

This year stood out for the sheer depth of engagement. We saw stronger participation with 8,500 attendees with exhibitors from China, India, Budai, Turkey, Germany, and Pakistan, including both public and private sector stakeholders, not just in numbers but in quality of dialogue. The conversations moved beyond identifying problems to proposing actionable solutions that bridge policy, financing, and technology. Attendance exceeded expectations, and the diversity of voices, from the minister to state commissioners to international financiers, reflected how far the conversation around Nigeria’s energy transformation has matured. What also stood out was the optimism. Despite the challenges, there was a shared sense that collaboration and innovation are beginning to unlock new momentum across the power sector.

The theme this year was “Powering Nigeria through Investment, Innovation and Partnership.” In your view, how did the summit succeed in translating those three pillars into action or measurable outcomes?

We were very intentional about ensuring that each pillar came to life through the sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. The discussions on investment highlighted clear pathways for capital mobilisation, while innovation was reflected in the range of technologies showcased, from smart metering systems to clean energy solutions. The partnership aspect came through most strongly in the dialogues among state and federal regulators, development partners, and the private sector. We saw the signing of partnership with Solinved & Primos on day three. We also saw several introductions turn into potential partnerships, and for us, that is what success looks like. Nigeria energy has become a place where deals begin, where collaboration moves from talk to tangible action.

One major talking point was the Electricity Act 2023 and its implementation. After hearing from policymakers, investors, and state officials, what progress did you observe, and where do you think the real work still lies?

There’s been visible progress since the passage of the Electricity Act. States are taking ownership of their energy markets, and regulators are increasingly open to dialogue with private players. The conversations at the summit showed that implementation is not just a federal task anymore. However, the real work lies in execution and consistency. Aligning regulatory frameworks across states, de-risking investments, and ensuring transparent market operations will be key. The Act has given Nigeria the right structure; now it’s about building the institutional discipline to make it work effectively.

Public-private partnerships were a central focus of the leadership sessions. From an organiser’s perspective, did the discussions move beyond theory to practical pathways for collaboration and financing?

Yes, they did. One of the strongest outcomes from this year’s event was how candid both public and private participants were about the barriers they face. Conversations around PPPs were not abstract; they focused on specific case studies and financing models that could be replicated. The Ministry of Finance Incorporated, power generation companies, and investors spoke directly about structuring bankable projects. These exchanges were practical, and several state representatives expressed interest in replicating such models within their own jurisdictions. That is the kind of outcome that tells us progress is being made.

Attendance at Nigeria Energy continues to grow each year. What trends are you noticing among participants, particularly regarding investor interest, state-level engagement, or private sector participation?

We are seeing growing investor curiosity about sub-national opportunities, which is a direct result of power decentralisation. States like Lagos and Enugu are starting to attract targeted interest because investors now see clearer entry points. The private sector, especially indigenous developers and energy startups, is also becoming more visible. They are not just attending to observe; they’re showcasing technologies, seeking partnerships, and competing with international firms. This shift signals confidence in the local market and a readiness to collaborate across borders.

Beyond the conference halls, what tangible outcomes does Informa Markets hope to see emerge from Nigeria Energy 2025 in the coming months? Are there specific partnerships, pilot projects, or policy conversations you expect to gain momentum?

We expect to see greater coordination among stakeholders who connected during the summit. There are several ongoing conversations between state agencies, investors, and technology providers that began at the event. We’re also tracking follow-up meetings on renewable energy integration and grid expansion projects. Our goal is to help sustain that momentum through post-event engagement. Nigeria Energy doesn’t end when the doors close; we continue to work behind the scenes to ensure that relationships formed here translate into measurable impact for the sector.

Technology and innovation were key threads throughout the summit. How are digital tools, smart grid systems, and renewable technologies shaping the next phase of West Africa’s energy transformation, based on what you saw at this year’s exhibition?

Technology is becoming the bridge between ambition and results. We saw solutions for grid digitisation, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring that can drastically improve efficiency and reduce losses. Renewable energy innovators, especially in solar and battery storage, showcased models that are already being deployed successfully across Africa. What’s encouraging is the collaboration between local engineers and global providers, which makes these technologies more adaptable to Nigeria’s specific challenges. The appetite for innovation is clearly there; now the focus is on scaling adoption.

A lot of attention is shifting from national to state-led energy reform. How is Nigeria Energy supporting that transition by helping sub-national governments connect with investors and technical partners?

One of our biggest goals this year was to make Nigeria Energy a space where state governments can have a seat at the same table as international investors. We curated panels and networking sessions that directly connected commissioners, regulators, and development agencies. Many states are still learning how to structure projects or attract private participation, so these interactions are invaluable. Our platform helps bridge that knowledge and access gap, ensuring that reform is not limited to Abuja but extends across the federation.

Gender inclusion and local participation also featured strongly in this year’s programme. How intentional is Informa Markets about ensuring representation and building opportunities for local developers, engineers, and women leaders in energy?

It is a deliberate priority for us. We know that sustainable transformation cannot happen without inclusivity. One of the most powerful moments at this year’s summit was the session titled “Powered by Her: Inspiring the Women in Energy for Tomorrow,” which celebrated women who are leading change across Nigeria’s energy ecosystem

. It was inspiring to see entrepreneurs, engineers, and policymakers share how they are shaping investment frameworks and technology adoption from within.

Alongside that, our focus on supporting local exhibitors and startups remains strong, giving homegrown innovators access to international exposure and mentorship. Inclusion is not a theme we add for balance; it’s at the heart of how we design Nigeria Energy. We want every edition to leave the sector more open, diverse, and representative of the people it serves.

Finally, as you look ahead to the next edition, how do you see Nigeria Energy evolving? What lessons from 2025 will shape how Informa Markets continues to strengthen the event’s influence across Africa’s power sector?

The 2025 edition has reaffirmed that energy conversations in Africa must be both local and global. Going forward, we plan to deepen collaboration between West African markets while expanding the technology and innovation focus of the exhibition. We will also be strengthening year-round engagement, not just during the summit, so the dialogue continues. The key lesson is that progress happens when everyone works together—government, business, and community—and Nigeria Energy will remain that meeting point where these connections become catalysts for change. Nigeria Energy will be back next year from 27th to 29th October 2026, and we look forward to hosting and facilitating more dialogues and partnerships.