Kuku: Removal from Grey List’ll Make Nigeria Attractive Investment Destination

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will now attract more foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with the removal of the country from the Financial ActionTask Force (FATF) Grey List.

Kuku, therefore, encourages potential investors to view Nigeria as a prime and viable investment destination, assuring them of a secure and rewarding environment with the potential for substantial returns, while reiterating FAAN’s unwavering commitment to transparency and its role as a key champion in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against corruption and financial malpractices.

She congratulated the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for the removal of the country from the FATF Grey List, saying that investor now have renewed confidence in doing business in Nigeria and with Nigerians.

“I am profoundly elated at this remarkable achievement, this success serves as further evidence of our nation’s capacity to achieve great things when we work together with a common purpose. I wish to extend my special congratulations to the Chief Executive Officer of the NIIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, for her passion and for effectively coordinating all other agencies to achieve this remarkable feat. Congratulations and well done to everyone,” she said.

Kuku elaborated on the implications of this development, noting, “Nigeria’s removal fromthe FATF Grey List signifies that our nation is no longer subject to increased international monitoring for perceived weaknesses in its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) frameworks.”