Deputy Speaker Kalu Reels Out Tinubu’s Achievements in South East

*Inaugurates renewed hope partners across Abia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged the South East region to align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, citing significant achievements in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and education.

Kalu made the call during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) at Ukwa West local government of Abia State which also marked the commencement of the exercise across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

Addressing the mammoth crowd which gathered to celebrate the achievements of the President in the region, Kalu highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the re-commencement of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail corridor, and the construction of gas pipelines across the region as worthy feats.

He added that the compressed natural gas initiative is expected to save ₦2 trillion monthly in fuel imports while also commending the distribution of fertilizer and mechanized equipment to farmers.

The Deputy Speaker further emphasized the need for the South East to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing his commitment to the region’s development.Kalu also announced plans to launch Renewed Hope Councils in every local government area, linked to the South East Development Commission, to drive grassroots implementation of federal policies and projects.

He said: “The story of the South-East is changing and it is changing for good. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our region is beginning to feel the touch of inclusion, investment, and renewed hope. From infrastructure to appointments, from industry to innovation, this administration is deliberately ensuring that the South-East takes its rightful place in the national journey of growth.

“Let me now highlight some of the concrete steps this administration has taken that speak to the renewed commitment to the South-East and its people.

“Regional Growth Drive & Infrastructure South East Development Commission (SEDC) was fully established (July 2024) with a governing board and management team. SEDC will drive a $1 billion regional asset base under the “Triple-R” agenda.

“President Tinubu approved the ₦150 billion South-East Investment Company (SEIC) under the SEDC to fast-track industrialisation across the region. The Eastern Rail Line (Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor): connecting Aba,-Onitsha, Enugu and Nsukka, expected to unlock over ₦50 billion annual trade.

“The Lekki-Aba–Onitsha–Maiduguri Road Corridor under federal focus are for logistics and commerce.

“Federal housing under Renewed Hope Cities & Estates. Abia’s site is located in Bende, part of the 100,000 homes nationwide.

“The development of the Anambra Gas Basin, under active federal supervision, has the potential to make Anambra and Abia energy hubs.

“AHL and ANOH Gas Processing Plants expansion in Imo State with 23.3km ANOH–OB3 pipeline, adding 500 million scf/day (≈ 25% increase in national gas supply). NCDMB NOGaPS Industrial Parks are operational in Abia and Imo, enabling local manufacturing of oil & gas equipment.

“Roll-out of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative across Onitsha–Aba–Enugu transport routes.”

On agriculture and food security, Kalu said that the federal has allocated land in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu for the 10 million hectare cultivation target under the national food-security plan, adding that there are fertilisers and equipment partnerships from the U.S, Belarus, Brazil to support cassava, rice, and palm oil value chains in the zone.

The Deputy Speaker also stated education and human capital ₦45.6 billion student-loan disbursement already reaching South East students additional ₦50 billion to be released from recovered funds.

“Renewed Hope Skills Centres are being proposed for Abia and Anambra to serve artisans and apprentices.

“Other notable achievements of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the South East include the establishment of the South East Development Commission with a $1 billion regional asset base, the Eastern Rail Line connecting Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, and Nsukka, and the Anambra Gas Basin development.

“Additionally, the Federal Government has allocated land in Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu for large-scale farming and provided ₦45.6 billion in student loans to South East students.

Kalu praised Tinubu’s efforts, stating that the President has demonstrated a clear vision for the country’s growth and development.

He urged the people of the South East to seize the opportunities presented by the Renewed Hope Agenda and work together to build a brighter future for the region and the country.

So far, the Deputy Speaker has launched the Renewed Hope Partners in Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Ugwunagbo, Osisioma and Obigwa Local Government Areas of Abia State where he inaugurated officers of the Renewed Hope Partners and also preached the message of hope to the mammoth crowd.