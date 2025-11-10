Air Peace Marks Arrival of Dry-lease Boeing 737-700 NG

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, has recorded a major milestone with the arrival of a dry-leased Boeing 737-700 NG from AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, marking Nigeria’s first dry lease in nearly a decade and reinforcing global confidence in the nation’s aviation sector.

The arrival ceremony drew an impressive lineup of dignitaries, financial partners, and aviation stakeholders.

Boeing’s Sales Director for Africa, Mr. Moore Ibekwe Jr, commended Air Peace for the successful acquisition, describing it as “a landmark achievement for Nigeria and a testament to Air Peace’s operational excellence and commitment to growth.”

AerCap’s Vice President of Leasing, Mr. Gad Wavomba, expressed pride in the partnership, applauding Air Peace’s persistence throughout the lease process. He credited government support, the NCAA’s 83Bis Agreement, and cooperation with Irish authorities as key enablers of the milestone transaction.

Delivering a keynote address, Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, expressed profound gratitude to all partners and the Nigerian government, especially Minister of Aviation, Keyamo, for fostering an enabling environment that made the dry lease possible. He reaffirmed the airline’s unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, and national representation, adding that Air Peace remains focused on expanding its fleet and network to enhance connectivity and economic growth across Africa.

In his own remarks, Keyamo, described the achievement as a turning point in restoring global trust in Nigerian aviation, citing ongoing reforms such as the IDERA framework designed to protect investors and enhance transparency.