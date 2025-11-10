A Testament to the Visionary Leadership of Governor Abdulrazaq

Charles Okhai

Men of Integrity are those who demand excellence of themselves. They are focused, purposeful, detailed, bold, and achievers. It is therefore with great pleasure that we at the National Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) commend the outstanding performance of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, Nigeria, for his remarkable achievements in various sectors of the state. Elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, Governor AbdulRazaq has consistently demonstrated a sterling leadership style, marked by a strong sense of integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Kwara State.



One of the most notable aspects of Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership has been his dedication to Infrastructural Developments. Under his watch, Kwara State has witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, including the construction and rehabilitation of roads, which has enhanced connectivity and facilitated economic activities. Governor Abdulrazaq in May 2024 launched the New Ilorin Master -Plan and Smart City Projects designed to make the state’s capital city habitable and compliant with rules that govern urban planning. The smart city is conceptualized to host about 500,000 residents. Ultimately, the goal of the project is to significantly enhance the resident’s quality of life.



Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration has also invested in modern healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and public buildings, transforming the state’s landscape and improving the quality of life for its citizens. In addition, the governor has also prioritized Economic empowerment, recognizing that a thriving economy is essential for the well-being of the people. His policies have attracted investments, stimulated entrepreneurship, and created jobs, empowering Kwarans to achieve their full potential. The governor’s commitment to supporting small and medium-scale enterprises has been particularly impactful, providing a vital lifeline to businesses and entrepreneurship.



In the realm of Sports, Governor AbdulRazaq has been a driving force behind the development of sports infrastructure and programmes in Kwara State. His administration has invested in sports facilities, promoted grassroots sports development, and encouraged youth participation in sports, fostering a culture of excellence and healthy competition.

The governor’s focus on road constructions and rehabilitation has been relentless, with numerous road projects undertaken and completed, improving mobility and access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities. This has had a direct impact on the lives of Kwarans, facilitating trade, commerce, and social interactions.



Governor AbdulRazaq has also demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of the education sector, recognizing that education is the foundation upon which a prosperous society is built. His administration has invested in educational infrastructure, provided scholarships and bursaries, and promoted teacher training programs, enhancing the quality of education in the state. The innovative programme by the government known as KwaraLEARN is fast revolutionizing education in the state. The ambitious programme launched in November 2021 through Kwara State universal Basic Education Board was set out to revamp basic education, empower students, and ensure quality education for all children in the state.



A hallmark of Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership has been his unwavering dedication to promotion of democratic principles. He has consistently demonstrated a respect for the rule of law, tolerance, and inclusivity, creating an environment where citizens can thrive and participate in the democratic process.



Above all, Governor AbdulRazaq has demonstrated a high sense of integrity and patriotism in his leadership style. His commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance has earned him the trust and respect of the people of Kwara State. His capacity for leadership is so impactful that his fellow governors unanimously appointed him The Chairman, Governors Forum, a position he has held so far with unrestricted accolades. Governor Abdulrazaq has shown that leadership is about service, not self-aggrandizement, and that the welfare of the people is the ultimate priority.



His exceptional performance in office is a testament to his visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to the development of Kwara State. All of this, adds credence to his recent recognition as The Most Outstanding Integrity Governor of The Year 2025, by Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ). We at the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ), commend him for his outstanding achievements, and encourage him to continue on this trajectory, as he inspires and transforms the lives of Kwarans.

•Dr. Charles Okhai is the National President, Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ)