Trump Says No US Official will Attend G20 in South Africa, Cites Human Rights Abuses

United States President, Donald Trump, has said no American official will attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this month, citing “human rights abuses” taking place in the former apartheid country.

The G20 meeting is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.

Trump had earlier said South Africa should not be in the G20 at all and hinted that he would send Vice-President JD Vance instead of attending himself.



However, the US president’s latest announcement rules out the possibility of JD Vance’s attendance.

Trump said it is “a total disgrace” that the G20 will be held in South Africa, noting that he looks forward to hosting the next meeting in Miami, Florida.



“Afrikaners (people who are descended from Dutch settlers and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated,” he said.

“No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!”

Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa of discriminating against the white minority and perpetuating a “genocide” against the Afrikaners.



In May, he confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over the claims.



But the evidence Trump presented was found to be false. He had shown a screenshot of a Reuters video taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo and claimed it was proof of mass killings of white South Africans.



The South African government has insisted that the claim of a white genocide is “widely discredited and unsupported by reliable evidence.”