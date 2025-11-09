NPFL: Violence Erupts as Barau  FC Hold Hosts Katsina Utd

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match-day 12 clash between Katsina United and visiting Barau FC at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in the Katsina State Capital trended for the wrong reasons on social media on Saturday after the visiting team equalised the earlier edge of the host team.

Pictures of the scorer, Nana Abraham, lying lifeless on the turf,surfaced online, showing blood stains on his neck. Expectedly, a section of the online media reported that the Barau FC player’s throat was slit by an enraged fan not happy with his Katsina United held at home. Others more daring, even reported that a player was killed!

But after the pandemonium that followed the equaliser in the 69th minute, law enforcement agents present at the stadium restored order while the game continued till regulation time. The match ended 1-1 with no further signs of disturbances.

A top football source in Katsina told THISDAY that no player was killed nor the throat of a Barau FC player slit open.

“I think two Barau FC players collided while running away to avoid some of the marauding fans that stormed the pitch. I didn’t see any one with any dangerous weapon that was capable of causing any bodily harm,” observed the retired referee who as at the game.