  • Sunday, 9th November, 2025

INEC Opens State Collation Centre, Set To Begin Announcing Anambra LGA Results

Nigeria | 31 minutes ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results from local government areas.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission who declared open the centre said: “This is a memorable day, a day we have all been waiting for. We are here to let the public know what is in the harvest.”

He announced Professor Edoba B. Omoregie, SAN, the vice chancellor of University of Benin as the presiding officer of the election.

Representatives of political parties were also announced. Some of them include Barr Sly Ezeokenwa as state collation agent for APGA and Patrick Obiano for ADC

