Even in Retirement, My Commitment to Nigeria’s Peace, Progress Remains Unshaken, Says Ex-CDS Musa

Linus Eleke in Abuja

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has pledged to continue contributing to Nigeria’s peace, unity, and development even after leaving active service.

Musa pledged at a grand reception organised in his honour by members of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday night in Abuja.

The former defence chief, who retired recently after decades of service, said retirement had not diminished his sense of duty to the nation, stressing that accurate service to Nigeria goes beyond holding office.

“Even in retirement, my commitment to Nigeria remains unshaken.

“I will continue to support our armed forces and contribute to peace and national progress in any way I can,” he said.

Musa reflected on his years in uniform, describing them as a period of sacrifice, teamwork, and shared victories.

He paid glowing tributes to serving and fallen troops for their dedication and courage in defending the country.

“Leadership is not about titles or ranks; it is about service, compassion and integrity.

“I remain proud of our troops who continue to stand firm in the face of challenges,” he added.

The former CDS commended members of the 38 Regular Course for standing by one another over the years, noting that their contributions had greatly strengthened the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the course had produced fine officers who had served the nation with distinction, noting that their bond as coursemates was one of brotherhood and shared commitment to national service.

The retired general expressed gratitude to God, his family, colleagues and subordinates for their support, saying his journey through the ranks was a product of divine grace and teamwork.

He urged officers still in service to remain steadfast, professional and loyal to the constitution, assuring them of his continuous advocacy for the welfare and stability of the military.

“Nigeria will continue to thrive when we all play our part, whether in uniform or out of it, to make our nation safer and stronger,” he said.

The event was attended by serving and retired military officers, family members, and friends who hailed Musa for his leadership and selfless contributions to national security.

In his remarks, a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), retired Lt. General Tukur Buratai, described Musa as a thoroughbred military officer with a high sense of dedication to national duty.

Buratai, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, said the ex-defence Chief dedicated his life and time to service to Nigeria, urging young officers to emulate him.

Also, his coursemate and President of NDA 38 RC, retired Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, described General Musa as a trailblazer and firm leader who led the armed forces with empathy and compassion.

He appreciated God for the grace upon them and thanked President Bola Tinubu for believing in their course mate to lead the nation’s armed forces at such a critical time.