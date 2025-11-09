CAN Youths Back Trump’s Planned Military Intervention in Nigeria, Demand Tough Action against Terrorists from Tinubu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria yesterday threw its weight behind United States President Donald Trump’s claim that Christians are being systematically targeted and killed in Nigeria.

Speaking during the National Youth Fellowship Convention held in Abuja, the National Secretary of YOWICAN, Elijah Bako, also welcomed his proposed intervention, saying it is a timely “wake-up call” to authorities rather than an assault on national sovereignty.

In attendance were zonal and state youth leaders of CAN from Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and the North-East.

Trump had on his Truth Social platform warned that the United States might go “guns-a-blazing” if the alleged killings continued.

In his address, Bako lamented the wave of killings, kidnappings, the razing of churches, and forced displacement of Christian communities in parts of the North and Middle Belt, which had reached what he called a “breaking point.”

Quoting the 1999 Constitution, Bako reminded political leaders that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” insisting that the reality on the ground suggests the opposite.

“Killings, kidnappings, and destruction of communities have become daily occurrences while those responsible walk freely.

“Despite overwhelming evidence of targeted attacks against Christian communities, the government action remains weak or nonexistent,” he said.

Bako said Trump’s remarks on terrorism and genocide in Nigeria should push Nigerian leaders to introspect, not react defensively.

According to him, attacks in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa states are not sporadic but “part of a deliberate pattern to erase Christian presence from the region.”

He referenced the ordeals of Leah Sharibu and Deborah Samuel, describing them as national symbols of endurance amid persecution.

“Our call is simple: Let there be justice, let there be peace, and let Nigeria rise again as a nation where faith is not a crime and human life is sacred,” Bako declared.

The statement comes just days after former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, backed Trump’s warning, saying the former US president merely highlighted a crisis that has claimed thousands of Nigerian lives.

In a statement titled “Alleged Genocide: My Stance on President Trump’s Statement,” Dickson stressed that while Nigeria’s sovereignty must be respected, global cooperation is necessary to confront extremist violence.

Dickson recalled that Boko Haram, ISWAP, and allied terrorist networks have “wreaked unimaginable havoc” for almost 15 years, noting that the violence has affected people of different religions and ethnic backgrounds.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Thursday said his administration was already engaging world leaders diplomatically over Trump’s remarks, assuring Nigerians that the government would not allow external actors to undermine national decisions.

Speaking at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, after swearing in two new ministers, Tinubu also reassured citizens that the fight against terrorism remains on course.

“We assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism in this country,” Tinubu said, adding that Nigeria is moving toward greater stability and economic recovery.

The President’s comments followed pushback from some Northern groups who dismissed calls by US conservatives to abolish Sharia law, insisting that cultural and religious autonomy must be respected.