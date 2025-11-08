  • Saturday, 8th November, 2025

Turkish Airlines Secures $412m Facility from Bank of China

Omolabake Fasogbon

Turkish Airlines has secured a landmark RMB 2.9 billion ($412 million) financing facility from the Bank of China to support its global expansion and infrastructure development. 

The five-year facility was arranged by Bank of China Turkey A.Ş. and dedicated to advancing the airline’s growth agenda, including fleet expansion, business growth, construction of new facilities and infrastructure projects at Istanbul Airport. 

The transaction highlights the airline’s ongoing move to diversify its financing sources in line with its commitment to sustainable and globally inclusive growth. 

Coordinated by Bank of China Turkey and BOC Macau branch as the lender of the facility, the financing further deepens economic and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and China. 

Commenting on the deal, Turkish Airlines Chief Financial Officer and Member of Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Assoc. Prof. Murat Şeker expressed excitement at the transaction, believed to enhance the firm’s pursuit for sustainable growth. 

“We highly value the trust and partnership established with leading international institutions such as Bank of China. This cooperation not only strengthens our flag carrier’s financial position but also contributes to the broader economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China. 

