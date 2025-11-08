  • Saturday, 8th November, 2025

Talents Shine as Para Soccer Marks World Polio Dayn

Para soccer teams thrilled spectators at the Fashola Train Station ground in Agege, Lagos, during a one-day tournament held to commemorate this year’s World Polio Day. Despite physical challenges, the athletes showcased remarkable skill and determination, captivating the audience with their performance.

Organised by the Polio Rescue Association, the event embraced the theme: “End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the theme highlights the global commitment to eradicating polio by ensuring that every child, regardless of their location, receives the life-saving vaccine.

The match featured impressive displays of football artistry, with Polio Rescue Team A clinching victory over Team B in a thrilling five-goal encounter.

Watched by an enthusiastic crowd, the event served as a platform for advocacy—raising awareness about polio and promoting rehabilitation efforts for people living with disabilities.

Players praised the Polio Rescue Association for organising the tournament, emphasising the need for increased support from government and corporate organisations for polio survivors and others Speaking at the event, Convener Olugbenga Kuye called on the government to provide financial assistance to people with disabilities. Kuye, a former Chairman of the Lagos State Para Soccer Association, expressed delight at the teams’ performances and revealed plans to host regular tournaments across the five divisions of Lagos State to further engage the community.

He commended the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) for its continued support, urging the media to amplify awareness and encourage contributions from government bodies and well-meaning individuals. “We’re grateful to LSSTF for making this possible again. But we can do more. We want to expand these tournaments across all divisions and spread the joy we’ve seen here today,” Kuye said.

“We are a reliable and trustworthy organisation. Our members need support not just in sports but in other areas of life. Many are unemployed and lack sustainable livelihoods. We don’t want them returning to the streets to beg. That’s why we’re bringing them together—so they can find purpose and dignity,” he added.

The Polio Rescue Association’s annual Para Soccer match in celebration of World Polio Day began in 2017 and continues to be a beacon of hope and advocacy for polio survivors.

