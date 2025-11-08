Soludo Votes, Accuses Opponents of Vote Buying

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has just voted in his polling, Ofiyi Square, polling unit 002, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo voted at exactly 1:25pm. He arrived the polling unit and was quickly accredited and he went on to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, over 400 voters are still crammed in the centre, waiting to vote, and this is as a result of the fact that only one BVAS device was made available to the centre.

Meanwhile, the governor who spoke to journalists said he was confident of victory, saying that he has heard that his opponents were buying votes, but he is confident of winning the election if the votes count.

He said: “The election has been relatively peaceful, and going on very peacefully, except for some places where we have gotten reports of difficulty.

“We have witnessed glitches here and there, like some polling units in Olumbanasa where the BVAS were not working very well. We have also received reports about Nnewi South Local Government Area, where someone was sharing N15,000 for votes, maybe because he is desperate to win in that local government.

“I heard it and I said, don’t mind. Even if they share N100,000, let the people just vote and let the votes count. We are fairly convinced that on the basis of one man one vote, we are going to win landslide, there is not question about that.”