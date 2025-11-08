Return of Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota  Golf Tournament Excites Golfers

Excitement raved high among the golfers at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State as the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament finally teed off yesterday after making its return since the COVID 19.

The invitational tournament attracted well over 20 creme de la creme professional golfers from across the country to have a taste of that enduring golf course at Smokin Hills Golf Resort.

Among the golfers who shared their exciting experiences include Head of Professional at Ilorin Golf Club, Kabiru Mohammed, Segun Alaba Ojo of Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos and Aminu Abdulkadiri from Ilorin Golf Club.

The golfers gave thumbs up to Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, the organisers of the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament for bringing back the tourney after Five years break. They confessed that the Smokin Hills Golf Course has no rival even in the West African sub region nor in the country saying, it’s one of the best in Africa because of its well constructed course.

According to Kabiru Mohammed, “Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament making its return is a very welcome development.

“The professionals have been looking forward to this day the golf course will come back to life.When it went on break, we were not happy, but when we got invitations to come and play here, we were so happy. I am looking forward to playing here again next year. If you’re not fit, you cannot play here. It gives me great pleasure anytime I am playing here. The design of this course was brought from abroad. If you can play here, you can play anywhere in the world”.

For Ikeja Club’s Alaba Ojo, “ Before I came down here on Thursday, I heard all manner of false stories about this Smokin Hills Golf Resort Course. But when I came in I decided to go round the course to see things for myself. I marvelled at what I saw, contrary to the demarketing false stories, the course here is the best in Nigeria and even in the West African sub region and arguably one of the best in Africa. The only thing that needs a little touching is the Green. I’m very excited that this tournament is back. The organisers, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited have done well”.

On his part, Abdulkadiri from Ilorin Golf Club said, “the experience here is second to none. I started playing on this golf course from my Amateur days and two times, I won the best Gross prize. It has been a very good tournament and I thank God, the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament is back and I encourage golfers who have not played on Smokin Hills Golf Resort Course to come and play here. I am so happy coming back to play here again. It has been a tough course, it’s a good challenge and I played a very good game today”.

150 Players from 11 Countries for Ikoyi Club Ladies 50th Anniversary Open

150 Golfers from 11 countries including USA, Italy and several other African nations are scheduled to participate in the Ikoyi Club Ladies 50th Anniversary Golf Open scheduled to take place between November 11 to 13, 2025.

Speaking at the media briefing to herald the anniversary Open yesterday, Lady Captain, Peggy Onwu, hinted that the star-studded amateur tournament will attract golfers from within and outside the country as part of the activities lined up by the leadership of the club to celebrate its 50th Founder’s Day anniversary.

According to Onwu, over 150 golfers have already registered for the open tournament which will attract mouth-watering prizes, including a trophy, a premium ticket to the United States of America (USA) amongst others.

One of the highlights of the celebrations will be the ‘Twilight evening’ which will see the participants play golf in a relaxed atmosphere with cocktails, networking and good music in the evening preceding the opening day.

The Lady Captain thanked the various sponsors of the anniversary Open such as PWC, Delta Airline, Western Star, First EGP, among others, for identifying and keying into the Club’s goals and aspirations as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

She added that the event was not only a celebration of resilience, commitment, dedication and sacrifice, but a rare display of exemplary team spirit by all members of the Ladies Golf Section.

Onwu promised that the tournament will be a memorable outing aimed at mentoring ladies keen on honing their golfing skills.

She equally expressed happiness at the attendance of a Nigerian-born Italian- based golfer and fashion icon, Bali Lawal, as well as other players expected to grace the Open.

Speaking in the same vein, Vice Lady Captain, Annie Eimiakhena, explained that the tournament will entail three days of competitive outing showing skills, professional dexterity.

She added that participants and golfers will use the opportunity of the event to network among themselves, while a Masterclass will be held to educate would-be golfers on the dynamics of the game.

In their remarks, Mr. Femi Osinubi of the pwc; Olatomiwa Ayeni, Head Corporate Communications Manager, Delta Airline, Bukola Rokosu; First E&P; Nneka Idam, Head, Corporate Communications HR Executive, ND Western Limited, and Ebere Anenih of Weststar Associates Limited, all eulogised the Ladies’ Golf Club for putting together the 50th anniversary tournament

In his goodwill message, Mr. Akinwumi Akintola, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, lauded the Ladies Golf Section for the milestone, echoing that it had been 50 years of relentless dedication, commitment, team spirt and comradeship.

He added that the tournament will further consolidate the tenacity of purpose exhibited by the Club’s leadership, adding that the mainstream Club will continue to identify with the ideals and programmes of the Open.