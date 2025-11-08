Primate Theophilus Olabayo: Nigeria Sitting On Keg of Gunpowder

Primate Theophilus Olabayo, a cleric and founder of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh, has sounded a warning about hunger, insecurity and corruption in the country, saying that the country is currently sitting on a keg of gun powder and requires urgent policy and attitudinal change. The prophet, renowned for his predictions, declared that the country’s mounting anger and hardship could spiral into chaos unless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads a national sacrifice, confronts corruption, and seeks divine direction. Sunday Ehigiator brings the excerpts:

Y

ou are known for prophecies. Let’s begin with the current situation in Nigeria, especially concerning insecurity and the recent involvement of the United States of America. How do you envision things unfolding?

Whatever will happen, will happen; before this government came into power, leaders from different parties, Labour, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all of them, came to me. God revealed to me that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the election. It wasn’t because he was the best, but because God chose him for this time. About 40 years ago, I met him in America, and I prophesied that he would one day become president, but that it would be a difficult period for the nation until he truly seeks God’s face. Everything I said then has come to pass. Today, the major problems facing Nigeria are hunger, anger, and corruption. My plea to the president is to rise and take decisive action. He is God’s chosen instrument, just like Donald Trump was used by God as an instrument of peace. However, there are powerful people, even within his party, sponsoring instability ahead of 2027. The president must act quickly because between now and January, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder. If we are not careful, hunger and anger will destroy this country.

The U.S. has raised concerns about an alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. Do you believe this is true?

It has been happening for a long time. People have been killed while studying the Bible. But now, it is not only Christians; everyone is affected. It’s more of a general insecurity problem. Armed robbers and other criminal elements have worsened the situation. Nigeria is in a hopeless condition.

From a spiritual standpoint, how should President Tinubu respond to Donald Trump and the U.S.?

First, there must be a national sacrifice and restitution. Those who have ruled before should come together and make amends. The President himself must lead by example and give up some of the excesses. If we don’t, there will be unrest, even war, between the rich and the poor. Our lawmakers, too, must make sacrifices. But instead, they are flaunting wealth; building mansions, buying cars, and acquiring property at home and abroad. It will get to a point where people will sell their children just to survive. Poverty is only beginning.

There is also a strange sickness coming that will shake the whole world. Before COVID-19, God told me it would come, and it did. The world must change.

So, you believe dialogue should be the first step in Nigeria’s response to the U.S.?

Yes, dialogue. Our ambassadors must act wisely, not as politicians but as true representatives of the people. All our embassies should work in unity, not just the U.S. embassy.

What message do you have for the Nigerian government regarding terrorism and banditry?

We must be our brothers’ keepers and be honest with ourselves. Corruption must end, and we must fear God. Some of the people behind these atrocities are within the security system, using it to enrich themselves. There must be total cleansing.

What are the global implications of Nigeria’s current insecurity situation?

If Nigeria doesn’t behave well, we could face international sanctions, leading to more poverty and sickness. Elections have become about the highest bidder. We must correct these excesses.

What advice do you have for the Christian community in these trying times?

The church must come together and pray. We should not compromise. God can still use faithful men and women to help the president, but they must be given a chance. Many with good intentions are ignored because they have no godfather.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket and issues of Sharia law in the North have also raised tensions. What’s your view?

The President should not be afraid to stop the Sharia agenda. If it continues, Nigeria will be divided into three. A parliamentary system may emerge. He must ensure that bad leaders don’t take over this government and destroy the country.

Can he change his vice president then?

If it is God’s will, He can remove anyone by force. Those standing against God’s plan will not prevail.

Let’s talk about you personally. You’ve been in ministry for over four decades. What pivotal moment marked your call into the prophetic?

I was called from the womb. My mother was told that the child she carried would be great, a prophet. I was raised in a disciplined, humble home. My father was a farmer and tailor; my mother was a petty trader. I’ll be 80 in February and have been in ministry for over 50 years.

I had an encounter with Jesus when I was young, before I travelled abroad. That experience changed my life.

Many know you as a prophet, but who are you outside the pulpit?

I’m a simple man, though often misunderstood. I love children and used to play football. I still follow the game, that’s one of the few ways I relax.

How do you balance your private life with ministry?

I have time for my family. I sleep at home, eat at home, and only come to church when necessary. My wife and children join me during programs.

What has been your biggest personal sacrifice in serving God?

Fasting and prayer; I once embarked on a 100-day fast. During one of my assignments in Kaduna, I suffered a stroke that lasted 29 years. God told me beforehand it would happen, but that I would recover, and I did. I have sacrificed much for this country and for God’s work.

How did the Evangelical Church of Yahweh begin?

It started in 1973 with just four of us. God told me to name it ‘Evangelical Church of Yahweh’. I had never heard the word ‘Yahweh’ before. The Spirit of God revealed it to me. From Ilorin, we moved to Lagos, and today, we have branches in England and America. Some founding members are still alive; a few have passed on.

Over the decades, the Nigerian church has evolved, from revival times to megachurches. Has this affected the essence of the gospel?

Yes, it has. Many have compromised and become materialistic. If we truly served God, Nigeria would not be in this state. We must humble ourselves and pray.

Many are part of the corrupt system, so they can’t speak. But no one can silence me. Even in government, corruption is everywhere; pastors, governors, senators, all of them. Only a few are sincere.

What kind of leadership does Nigeria need for true transformation?

Leadership that fears God and is led by the Spirit of God; a true leader must not be materialistic. He must be a servant and a brother’s keeper.

Many say modern prophecy has become commercialised. How do you maintain purity in your ministry?

Most so-called prophets today were never called by God. They are driven by money and fame. They don’t fast or seek the Spirit. Some even flaunt blood money and call it an offering.

I still go to the mountain to pray. I fast and train younger prophets to stay focused. We pray daily, morning, afternoon, and night.

Finally, what message of hope do you have for Nigerians?

A: Our leaders must sacrifice for the good of the nation. They know those behind terrorism and killings; they should arrest them and cleanse the system. If they take bold action, Nigeria will rise again.

And when you’re not working, how do you rest?

I rest by sleeping and watching football. That’s my only relaxation.

Any final thoughts?

Journalists must also stand for the truth. Many are compromised. If not for your integrity, I wouldn’t have granted this interview. The government must allow criticism; it helps democracy grow.