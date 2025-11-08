Peter Obi Votes, Laments Deteriorating Democracy, Vote Buying in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has cast his vote at his polling units 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu ward two, Anaocha Local Government Area.

Obi voted at exactly 11:46, while also lamenting Nigeria’s deteriorating democracy.

Obi who spoke with journalists immediately after said: “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it.

“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it bad that we still experience vote buying. Some one who is not employ collect N30,000 for his vote that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities and selling a way your future, and that is what is very worrisome about our democracy.

“Other countries, even west African countries that are close to us where I have observed election, I haven’t seen something like this happening. This must stop.

“I’m not on the ballot, but I’m a member of Labour Party and I support my candidate, Dr George Moghalu. All the people contesting are my friends and I wish them well.”