Peer2Learn: How Edmoss Global is Redefining Learning Beyond Classrooms

In a world where knowledge drives progress, one Nigerian company is proving that learning does not have to stay locked in traditional classrooms. Edmoss Global Ltd, an award-winning software development company based in Lagos, is charting a new path with its latest innovation, Peer2Learn, a platform designed to make learning more flexible, accessible, and human-centered.

A Company Built on Innovation

Edmoss is no stranger to breaking boundaries. Recently recognized as one of the Top 3 Best Software Companies in Nigeria at the Hackernoon Momentum Awards, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in emerging technologies like AI, IoT, mobile application, web application, ERP, cybersecurity, and robotics. In April this year, its CEO, Mr. Stephen Ossai, received the Outstanding Excellence in IT Services and Innovation Award, underscoring the company’s role as a thought leader in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

“Our vision has always been to use technology to solve real problems and we believe work is simple,” says Mr. Stephen Ossai. “Education is one of the greatest needs of our time, and Peer2Learn is our response to that challenge.”

Learning Made Simple — Anywhere, Anytime

Peer2Learn is a peer-to-peer learning platform that connects tutors and learners across the world. What makes it unique is its hybrid nature: learning can happen virtually through the platform or onsite at dedicated Cohub workspaces.

The process is simple:

Tutors register to share their knowledge and skills.

Learners register to pick the skills they want to gain.

Cohubs register as physical workspaces where learners and tutors can meet face-to-face.

From coding to design, business to public speaking, Peer2Learn makes it possible for growth to happen through meaningful conversations, whether online or in a shared workspace in your city.

Partnership with UBA

Peer2Learn is also backed by a strategic partnership with United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of Africa’s most prestigious financial institutions. This collaboration not only strengthens the platform’s credibility but also positions it for expansion across Africa and globally.

“Every person has something to teach and something to learn,” adds Mr. Ossai. “With Peer2Learn, we are creating a bridge that connects people across borders and communities, one conversation at a time.”

Why Peer2Learn Matters

The launch of Peer2Learn could not come at a better time. Young professionals are seeking ways to upskill, students need affordable learning options, and communities require flexible environments where knowledge can be exchanged freely. Unlike conventional platforms, Peer2Learn emphasizes real interaction — a system that empowers people to teach, learn, and grow together.

Get Started Today

Joining the Peer2Learn community is simple.

Tutors register here: https://peer2learn.com/tutor/login

Learners register here:

https://www.peer2learn.com/register

Cohub workspaces register here: https://peer2learn.com/cohub/login

About Edmoss Global Ltd

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt Edmoss Global Ltd is a software development and training company committed to creating impactful technology solutions. With recognition from Hackernoon and multiple awards for excellence in IT services and innovation, Edmoss continues to show how African technology can lead globally.

