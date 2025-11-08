Nation’s Sovereignty: Unite Against External Threats, NOA Tells Nigerians 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences, to close ranks and unite against external threats that may undermine the nation’s sovereignty, growth and development.

In a press release issued yesterday by the Deputy Director, Media and Communication, NOA Bauchi, Danmusa Mohammed, the state Director of the Agency, Alhaji Nasiru Mahe emphasised that no individual or community exists in isolation, noting that just as people depend on one another for survival, nations also depend on other nations for cooperation and development.

He, however, warned that while international relations bring mutual benefits, they also expose countries to potential threats.

According to him, “Every country has friends and enemies within the international community, and Nigeria is no exception.

“Some nations are even too hostile and do not wish to see Nigeria stand on her own,” Mahe said.

The NOA director explained that the current external threats facing Nigeria could manifest in various forms such as military, economic, political, or cultural.

He noted that some Western nations do not want Nigeria to rely on herself or to fully control her own resources and economy.

Mahe urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be more aware of the implications of foreign policies on national interest.

He stressed the need for citizens to promote awareness of international events that could affect the country’s stability and progress.

He further appealed to Nigerians to unite and work collectively to safeguard the nation’s peace, security, and prosperity.

“Together, we can make Nigeria a better place by guaranteeing the security of lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of gender, tribe, or religion,” he stated.