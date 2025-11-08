Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate Lauds Emir on the Reconstruction of Imam Gambari Ultra Modern Mosque

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The 10th Sarkin Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Gobir, at the weekend commended the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for leading the reconstruction of the ultra modern Imam Gambari Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Gobir in a statement issued on yesterday however described the mosque to be inaugurated on Tuesday as a beacon of faith, unity, and heritage for the Emirate and the Muslims at large.

He said, “The event will mark the rebirth of a sacred structure deeply woven into the spiritual and cultural fabric of Ilorin.”

He hinged his commendations for Emir Sulu-Gambari, the Chairman Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his “exemplary leadership and vision in steering the reconstruction of ultramodern Imam Gambari Mosque.”

He stated that the significant project marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Ilorin Renaissance, expressing profound admiration for Emir’s unwavering commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the Emirate.

“The reconstruction of the Imam Gambari Mosque is more than just a building project; it is a testament to His Royal Highness’s dedication to preserving our heritage while simultaneously embracing modernity.

“This iconic mosque, a symbol of our rich Islamic history, has been transformed into a magnificent edifice that will serve as a beacon of faith and community for generations to come,” Gobir said.

Gobir, who emphasised the broader impact of such projects on the socio-economic fabric of Ilorin, acknowledged the support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose tenure witnessed the monumental landmark.

The reconstructed Imam Gambari Mosque, now features state-of-the-art facilities, combines modern architectural excellence with deep respect for traditional Islamic artistry and heritage.

The event is expected to bring together religious leaders, traditional rulers and title holders, government officials, scholars, and members of the Ilorin community.

The opening will feature special prayers, recitations from the Holy Qur’an, and goodwill messages that would underscore the importance of faith-inspired development.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 11th of November, 2025, at 10a.m.