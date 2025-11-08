Leadership Devt, Catalyst for Positive Change in Governance, Business, Says Cleric

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A cleric and member of the Executive Council of Dominion City, Abuja, Dr. Norbert Onaga, has emphasised the vital role of leadership development as a driving force for positive transformation across governance, business, education, and culture.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, he noted that effective leadership training equips individuals with the vision, integrity, and strategic thinking necessary to guide institutions towards accountability and sustainable growth.

According to him, leadership is not merely about exercising authority, but about service, empathy, and the ability to inspire others to achieve shared goals.

Onaga added that when leaders at all levels are properly developed, societies benefit through improved decision-making, transparency, and innovation.

Building on this, the cleric urged governments, religious organisations, and the private sector to invest intentionally in leadership education and mentorship programmes.

Announcing the 2025 Night of Glory Crusade, scheduled for 5 December, Onaga revealed that Dominion City’s leadership training and youth development initiatives are designed to nurture future leaders who are principled, resilient, and capable of addressing the complex challenges confronting modern governance and business environments.

According to him, “Dominion City believes that faith-led leadership development can catalyse positive change in governance, business, education, and culture. The Night of Glory Crusade aims to mobilise mass participation to inspire transformative leadership for Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. To achieve this, we have engaged in revival experiences since 2006, connecting believers across continents through leadership training, skills empowerment, and community outreach, as well as providing a training platform for kingdom-minded leaders.”

He further explained that Dominion City is a global Christian movement devoted to raising leaders who transform society through faith, excellence, and love.

“With over 1,200 chapters worldwide, the ministry continues to champion spiritual growth, leadership development, and national transformation under the guidance of its founder, Dr. David Ogbueli,” he added.