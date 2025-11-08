KolaDaisi University Graduates Poised to Drive Innovation, Societal Change, Says Pro-Chancellor

A former Minister of State Finance and Pro-Chancellor of Kola Daisi University Ibadan, Remi Babalola, has described graduates of the University as launchpads of innovation and societal impact.

Babalola made this declaration at the 5th convocation ceremony of the university, while delivering his convocation address. He celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 with a powerful message of purpose, innovation, and future-readiness. “You are not just graduates; you are launchpads of innovation and societal impact,” he declared.

Addressing the gathering, Babalola, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council, hailed the graduates as “trailblazers” equipped with the mindset, skills, and values to thrive in a fast-paced world.

The well–attended event had in attendance dignitaries from the Oyo State Government, traditional rulers, universities in the south-west Nigeria, the University’s Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Management and staff, other stakeholders of the University, families and friends of the Class of 2025.

Babalola described the 5th convocation as not only the conferral of degrees, but the triumph of perseverance, the power of dreams, and the beginning of bold new journeys. Speaking further, he stressed that a degree might open the door for the graduates but their skills, mindset and values would keep them in the room.

Babalola charged the first contingent of the institution’s law graduates to the Nigerian Law School to shine and demonstrate institutional pride of the University through academic excellence at the upcoming examinations of the bar. “For the law graduates, go ye and shine at the Nigerian Law School Bar examinations as our first contingent and to depict academic excellence and institutional pride.”

Expressing delight, Babalola noted that KDU has intentionally positioned its graduates to be future-ready and globally competitive through a robust blend of extracurricular initiatives.

In a landmark announcement, Babalola revealed the establishment of a N1.5 billion Critical Infrastructure Fund by the University’s Founder and Chancellor, Bashorun Kola Daisi. The interest generated on a yearly basis from this Fund will be used to finance critical projects in the University, reinforcing KDU’s commitment to sustainable development and academic excellence.

The convocation also spotlighted KDU’s strategic initiatives to empower students, including: integration of digital literacy and AI into the curriculum, entrepreneurial training, mentorship by industry leaders and internship with top-tier institutions amongst others.

Graduates were urged to embrace lifelong learning, soft skills, and entrepreneurial thinking as their “superpowers” in a competitive global landscape.

“This is not the end—it’s your beginning,” Mr. Babalola told the Class of 2025. “Go forward with pride, purpose, and passion. The world is waiting.”

Babalola assured the graduates that the world would notice and harness their value when their minds become a wellspring of innovation and value.

“Make your mind a wellspring of innovation and value. The world will notice and harness your value. Sharpen your knowledge with curiosity, courage and character,” Babalola said.