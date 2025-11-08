Kogi Gov Unveils Proposed N820.49bn 2026 Budget

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the 2026 draft budget titled ‘Budget of Shared Prosperity’.

“This bold N820.49 billion budget represents a 35.7 per cent increase from the 2025 revised budget, signalling a new era of sustainable growth and inclusive development in the state.”

While briefing journalists after the State Executive Council Meeting yesterday, the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, revealed that the budget focuses on five key areas: boosting internal revenue, strengthening debt recovery, fostering a business-friendly environment, deepening public-private partnerships, and ensuring project completion.

He said, “The 2026 Budget proposals reflect a robust and balanced financial strategy emphasising enhanced revenue generation, strategic expenditure control, and a strong commitment to capital investment.

“The significant increase in both recurrent revenue and capital expenditure underscores the government’s determination to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery. Effective monitoring of revenue inflows and strict fiscal discipline will be critical to achieving the desired outcomes.

“The total estimated expenditure (Recurrent and Capital) of N820,490,585,443. The balanced 2026 Draft Budget of N820,490,585,443.”

Ododo’s administration is also intensifying efforts to combat insecurity, with the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, highlighting significant progress in the state’s security architecture.

The meeting also addressed critical issues, including access to clean water, road safety, and land administration reforms.

Fanwo noted that the governor has directed all the commissioners to sink three boreholes each in their LGAs and tasked the Council to take over land consent authority to curb fraudulent deals.

The inclusive meeting, which included former commissioners, reflected Ododo’s commitment to unity and collective progress.

Former commissioner, Hon. Salisu Sani Ogu, praised the governor’s leadership, saying, “he has shown a desire to carry everyone along and build on the foundation laid since 2016.”