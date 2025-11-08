Inspire Agro Centre Announces 2025 Christmas Rendezvous

Inspire Agro Centre and Resort, Nigeria’s leading eco-innovation and sustainability hub, has announced the much-anticipated Inspire Christmas Rendezvous 2025, themed ‘The Rhythm of Africa’—a vibrant celebration of family, culture, and green living, scheduled to hold from December 24–27, 2025, at the scenic Inspire Centre, Simawa, Ogun State.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Davies Echegwisi, Founder of Inspire Agro Centre, stated: “The Inspire Christmas Rendezvous is our way of reawakening the African spirit of togetherness while showcasing sustainability as a lifestyle. It’s not just a getaway—it’s an experience of joy, culture, and purpose.



“This year’s edition will also serve as a platform for eco-partners, sponsors, and creative brands to showcase their commitment to environmental responsibility and community well-being.”

“The Inspire Christmas Rendezvous is more than a holiday event—it is a convergence of hearts, heritage, and hope. This year’s edition brings together families, tourists, and nature lovers to experience a unique mix of African-inspired festivities, eco-conscious entertainment, and soul-nourishing retreats amid the lush greenery of Inspire Centree,” Echegwisi added.



Echegwisi said the 2025 programme include, Family Fiesta scheduled December 26, which is a four-hour cultural celebration featuring music, dance, games, and African cuisines; followed by the Rhythm of Africa Showcase, a performance series highlighting traditional drumming, storytelling, and Afrobeat expressions; Christmas Getaway Experience, which is family picnics, eco-tours, meditation trails, and farm-to-table culinary delights; and Inspire Marketplace, an exhibition of sustainable crafts, green innovations, and local agri-products.







Other programmes are Children’s Wonderland, creative workshops, treasure hunts, and fun eco-learning for kids; and Candlelight Reflections: A serene evening of gratitude, hope, and connection under the stars.



According to organisers, participation will be open to families, organisations, and individuals.



Inspire Agro Centre and Resort is a 3-acre sustainability destination in Simawa, Ogun State, Nigeria, dedicated to regenerative agriculture, eco-tourism, and environmental innovation. Through projects like Terra Verde, Verdant Parch and EcoGrab Newsletter, Inspire Centre continues to champion green education, entrepreneurship, and community transformation across Africa.