  • Saturday, 8th November, 2025

INEC Officials Yet to Arrive Polling Units Close to Commission’s Headquarters

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Despite assurances that voting would commence at 8am on Saturday, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have yet to arrive at polling units in Awka as at 8:30 am.

A visit to Agu Awka polling units 008 and 022 at Aroma Junction, just a few meters from the INEC headquarters showed that officials were yet to arrive.

An accredited observers of the INEC from JDPC, a non governmental organization owned by the Catholic Church, Mr Charles Kwentoh, expressed disappointment at the lateness, despite assurances of beginning by 8am.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.