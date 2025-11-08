INEC Officials Yet to Arrive Polling Units Close to Commission’s Headquarters

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Despite assurances that voting would commence at 8am on Saturday, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have yet to arrive at polling units in Awka as at 8:30 am.

A visit to Agu Awka polling units 008 and 022 at Aroma Junction, just a few meters from the INEC headquarters showed that officials were yet to arrive.

An accredited observers of the INEC from JDPC, a non governmental organization owned by the Catholic Church, Mr Charles Kwentoh, expressed disappointment at the lateness, despite assurances of beginning by 8am.