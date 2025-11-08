Firm Announces New Solutions, Taps Partners to Deepen Energy Access

Omolabake Fasogbon

As Nigeria grapples with surge in energy demand, coupled with rising electricity cost and subsidy cut that have left over 80 million Nigerians without access to power, indigenous renewable energy company, Arnergy is stepping in to champion energy independence across communities nationwide.

The firm noted of particular concern the weak democratisation and lack of inclusion in energy supply to be fuelling energy poverty and access deficit in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of Arnergy’s new solar range and partner engagement in Lagos recently, Chief Executive Officer, Femi Adeyemo, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to extend energy independence beyond major cities, through innovative and affordable solutions.

Adeyemo explained that this vision underpins the firm’s latest renewable solutions, including 10kWh and 15kWh lithium batteries, portable Inaeko power stations of 1.2kVA and 2.2kVA, and solar generators -all designed to expand options for individuals and businesses across sectors, while boosting market share.

He added that the firm was equally rallying partners across the country, including distributors, dealers and installers to fuel its goal of deepening access and sustainability, and to reverse the narrative of Nigeria topping global lists for lack of electricity access.

He informed that transformation in local energy ecosystem, evidenced by Nigeria ranking as the continent’s fifth-largest solar installer in 2024, makes sustainable and inclusive solutions non-negotiable.

“The market is no longer for the elite. Everyone in Nigeria needs power. Our mission is to make clean and reliable energy a daily reality for all.

“Our new range are designed for availability and accessibility to everyone, especially for small businesses such as barbers, tailors, and market shop owners struggling with rising fuel costs to help them save and make profit,” he stated.

Addressing safety and cost concerns that often hinder adoption, he hinted about the company’s programme enabling flexible payment options for SMEs and others to pay as low as N20, 000 monthly to access round the clock power, instead of spending over 7,000 on fuel daily.

On safety, Adeyemo attributed many recent fire incidents to compliance gap and unprofessional installations.

“We’ve seen several substandard installations where cables are poorly laid on rooftops. This stems from the proliferation of untrained installers. At Arnergy, safety first remains a core value, which is why we prioritise training installers and partners on best practices.”

Also speaking, the company’s engineer, Emmanuel Olowokere, highlighted features such as scalability, sustainability, after-sales support, repair services, and a smart management system for real-time monitoring, amongst others to have distinguished the brand in its 12 years of operation.