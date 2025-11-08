Eze Samuel Ventures into Nollywood with Vision to Transform African Storytelling

Tosin Clegg

Eze Samuel, a dynamic tech entrepreneur and founder of Criset Multiconcept Services, is set to expand his innovative footprint beyond the tech world as he ventures into Nollywood and film production. Known for his forward-thinking approach and success in blockchain and software development, the Enugu-born entrepreneur is now channeling his creativity into storytelling, aiming to fuse technology with the power of film to shape narratives, empower creators, and spotlight African excellence on the global stage.

On why he is venturing into Nollywood, he disclosed that, “Majorly because it is the most complete aspect in entertainment and it is a great marketing tool, as a businessman, you can advertise your products in films, we see Hollywood do that a lot and at CristTv, we hope to capitalise on that.”

We’re looking at supporting young filmmakers bring their story to life, Eze shares as he highlights his plans for the numerous talents in the industry. He further pointed out that, “There are so many untold stories within Africa and with our platform, Criset TV we would do everything within our powers to bring as many of the original African stories to life as much as we can.”

For Eze, he believes that Nollywood needs an enabling environment which includes government support, not just federal government, states, and local government support, laws that protect IP, and then funding. Banks also need to be able to give out loans to filmmakers, not just established filmmakers but up and coming filmmakers too.

And with the right structures in he is set to put in place with his company, he believes that the potential to rival any global film industry in scale, quality, and impact is possible. He also points out that with the right investments, it will not only elevate storytelling but also create thousands of jobs and position Nigeria as a true powerhouse in global entertainment. For Eze, the future of Nollywood lies in collaboration, innovation, and a renewed commitment to supporting the creative economy from the ground up.