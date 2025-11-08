  • Saturday, 8th November, 2025

Expert Pledges Bold Push for Growth, Financial Inclusion

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A leading financial expert and Chairman of Signature Bank, Alhaji Tijjani Baroda, has reaffirmed his commitment to driving Nigeria’s economic growth and expanding financial inclusion.

Speaking at the launch of the bank’s head office in Kano, Baroda explained that all measures are in place to drive a strategic growth agenda, focused on providing accessible, technology-driven financial solutions.

He said the North marks a significant milestone in the bank’s strategic growth agenda and its commitment to providing accessible, technology-driven, and customer-focused financial services in the country.

“We see our entry into this great state as an investment in the future of Kano State and a reaffirmation of our commitment towards enabling bespoke financial services to regions across the country.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Signature Bank, Nixon Iwedi, described the new branch as a bridge that will connect innovative and world-class financial services support to the people of Kano State.

He added that the bank would continue to leverage on its neo-phygital strategy to ensure equitable and satisfactory service delivery.

“We will continue to double down on our resolve to serve traders, farmers, small businesses, and professionals, offering secure, reliable, and convenient financial solutions designed for modern living,” Iwedi said.

In his short speech, Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, welcomed the launch of the bank in Kano and urged the management to incorporate Islamic banking into its system.

