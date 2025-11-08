Abuja Mega Lions Club to Revive City Library

The Abuja Mega Lions Club, District 404A2 of Lions Clubs International, has announced plans to support and enrich the Abuja City Library as part of its humanitarian initiatives for the 2025/2026 Lions year.

The newly installed fifth President of the club, Dr. Charles Bassey, disclosed this during his investiture ceremony held recently in Abuja.

Bassey said the project aligns with the club’s commitment to promoting literacy, education, and community development, noting that access to quality reading materials remains essential for personal and national growth.

A psychologist, banker and resourcefulness coach, Bassey said his administration would focus on impactful service and legacy-driven projects that will position it as one of the leading clubs within the district.

Last week, the club hosted triple celebrations to celebrate its fifth anniversary, investiture of new officers and a N50 million fundraising dinner aimed at supporting humanitarian projects within the nation’s Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Melvin Jones Fellow, “service beyond today encapsulates his drive and mindset to ensure that every project he and his team embarks on shall outlive them and remains a legacy that shall bless the lives of those who receive them.”

The N50 million fundraiser was to support a range of humanitarian activities which include the digitisation, renovation and enrichment of the City Library in Abuja.

The club also said its effort reflects its commitment to community development and inclusive service which is one of the hallmarks of the Lions Club International.

“We are thrilled to mark this milestone anniversary and look forward to another year of service, fellowship and community engagement,” Bassey added.

The event was graced by scores of club officers from the district and beyond including the Second Vice District Governor; Lion Charlz Jestus Opusunju PMJF, NLCF.