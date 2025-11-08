240 Bag First Class as FUTA Holds 36th Convocation

.VC reaffirms global research leadership

Fidelis David in Akure

Professor Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), yesterday disclosed that a total of 3,614 students will graduate from the institution during its 36th Convocation Ceremony, with 240 of them earning First Class honours.

Oladiji stated this at a press conference heralding the week-long event scheduled for November 7–14, saying the university remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation and impactful leadership.

According to her, the graduating set comprises 2,747 undergraduates and 867 postgraduates. The undergraduate breakdown shows 240 First Class, 1,479 Second Class Upper, 912 Second Class Lower and 116 Third Class. Among postgraduates, 627 earned Master of Technology (M.Tech) degrees, 86 obtained Postgraduate Diplomas, while 154 will be conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Oladiji said the ceremony reflects FUTA’s consistent dedication to producing highly skilled manpower relevant to Nigeria’s development and the global knowledge economy.

“When this administration assumed office, we envisioned taking FUTA to the next level in academics, research, global partnerships, and community impact. Three years on, that vision has become a lived reality, visible in our milestones, recognitions, and the global relevance of our scholars and students,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor noted that FUTA has consolidated its standing as Nigeria’s premier University of Technology while expanding its global footprint through innovative programmes, groundbreaking research, and international collaborations.

She said new academic programmes have been introduced in nursing, digital technologies, fintech, environmental sciences, and renewable energy, ensuring that students are equipped for the demands of a changing world.

“Every 300-level student undergoes entrepreneurship training designed to make them not only employable but job creators. Some of our students even execute jobs within and outside the campus. For instance, the décor and logistics for the first colloquium of tertiary institutions in Ondo State were handled entirely by our students,” she said.

The VC highlighted the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital as one of the institution’s landmark achievements, made possible through the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

She said the facility has firmly positioned FUTA as a centre for medical education and the training of allied health professionals.

She also listed major infrastructure developments, including new lecture theatres, laboratories, and hostels, funded through TETFund, PTDF, capital appropriation, and internally generated revenue.

“Our goal is to create an environment conducive to learning, research and innovation. We are also partnering with the private sector to deliver more hostel accommodation for our students,” she explained.

The VC said FUTA’s impact in research continues to attract global recognition, saying, “In January 2025, a team of students led by Professor Joseph Ojo won the prestigious Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society Student Grand Challenge, becoming the only African team selected for the competition.

She revealed that FUTA has also contributed to Nigeria’s food security efforts through its vegetable production centre, which developed the F1 hybrid bell pepper and tomato varieties that are high-yielding, early-maturing, and disease-resistant.

“The university recently received N1 billion from the Federal Government, through TETFund, for the modernisation of its commercial farm as part of President Tinubu’s agricultural intervention initiative.”

Oladiji said FUTA is also a beneficiary of the TETFund Innovate Hub and the Energise Programme, under which a large solar power plant nearing completion will ensure steady electricity supply for research and learning, commending President Tinubu for the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF) launched at FUTA, and for the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has benefited many students.

The Vice Chancellor listed other collaborative research projects, including the development of a bioethanol plant in partnership with Nigerian and Czech research teams, and a five-year hydrocarbon exploration initiative with Green Energy International Limited and LekOil Joint Venture under the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

“Internationally, FUTA is participating in the Space-based Flood Awareness System for Africa, a multimillion-dollar research project funded by the Independent Research Fund Denmark, and led by Aalborg University.”

She said FUTA continues to attract global recognition, with faculty members winning competitive grants and awards.

“In early 2025, Professor Matthew Ayorinde Adebayo of our Department of Chemistry won the Nigerian Academy of Science Gold Medal Award for 2024 — a reflection of the quality of scholarship we nurture at FUTA,” she added.

The university, according to her, has also deepened engagement with its alumni, both locally and internationally. The Department of Applied Geology recently collaborated with the University of Connecticut, USA, leveraging on alumni expertise to advance isotope geochemistry, while the FUTA Alumni North America (FUTANA) hosted a successful reunion to strengthen global ties.

She also noted that 26 professors and 40 associate professors have been promoted in the last three years, while young academics are benefitting from capacity-building programmes.

“Our people are our greatest asset. Staff welfare remains a priority, and our students have made us proud in academics, sports, and innovation. FUTA athletes represented Nigeria at the World University Games in Germany and returned with medals, while others excelled at the National Sports Festival.”