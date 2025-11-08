150 Players from 11 Countries for Ikoyi Club Ladies 50th Anniversary Open

150 Golfers from 11 countries including USA, Italy and several other African nations are scheduled to participate in the Ikoyi Club Ladies 50th Anniversary Golf Open scheduled to take place between November 11 to 13, 2025.

Speaking at the media briefing to herald the anniversary Open on Friday, Lady Captain, Peggy Onwu, hinted that the star-studded amateur tournament will attract golfers from within and outside the country as part of the activities lined up by the leadership of the club to celebrate its 50th Founder’s Day anniversary.

According to Onwu, over 150 golfers have already registered for the open tournament which will attract mouth-watering prizes, including a trophy, a premium ticket to the United States of America (USA) amongst others.

One of the highlights of the celebrations will be the ‘Twilight evening’ which will see the participants play golf in a relaxed atmosphere with cocktails, networking and good music in the evening preceding the opening day.

The Lady Captain thanked the various sponsors of the anniversary Open such as PWC, Delta Airline, Western Star, First EGP, among others, for identifying and keying into the Club’s goals and aspirations as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

She added that the event was not only a celebration of resilience, commitment, dedication and sacrifice, but a rare display of exemplary team spirit by all members of the Ladies Golf Section.

Onwu promised that the tournament will be a memorable outing aimed at mentoring ladies keen on honing their golfing skills.

She equally expressed happiness at the attendance of a Nigerian-born Italian- based golfer and fashion icon, Bali Lawal, as well as other players expected to grace the Open.

Speaking in the same vein, Vice Lady Captain, Annie Eimiakhena, explained that the tournament will entail three days of competitive outing showing skills, professional dexterity.

She added that participants and golfers will use the opportunity of the event to network among themselves, while a Masterclass will be held to educate would-be golfers on the dynamics of the game.

In their remarks, Mr. Femi Osinubi of the pwc; Olatomiwa Ayeni, Head Corporate Communications Manager, Delta Airline, Bukola Rokosu; First E&P; Nneka Idam, Head, Corporate Communications HR Executive, ND Western Limited, and Ebere Anenih of Weststar Associates Limited, all eulogised the Ladies’ Golf Club for putting together the 50th anniversary tournament

In his goodwill message, Mr. Akinwumi Akintola, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, lauded the Ladies Golf Section for the milestone, echoing that it had been 50 years of relentless dedication, commitment, team spirt and comradeship.

He added that the tournament will further consolidate the tenacity of purpose exhibited by the Club’s leadership, adding that the mainstream Club will continue to identify with the ideals and programmes of the Open.