  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

United Nigeria Airlines Appointments Chiaka Ben-Obi Board Member

Business | 4 seconds ago

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi as a Director on its Board, effective November 1, 2025.

United Nigeria said the appointment aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate governance, deepen strategic leadership capacity, and support its expansion programme.
Ben-Obi is an accomplished corporate executive with over 30 years of cross-sector professional experience, including more than 20 years in senior and executive leadership roles.

She is the Managing Partner and CEO of Proven Performance Limited, and previously served as the Coordinating Director, Digital and Innovation Support Group, at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), where she led the digital transformation agenda of the agency.  “In our continued efforts to strengthen our corporate governance structure and broaden the membership of our Board in line with our strategic expansion programme, we are pleased to welcome Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi to the Board of United Nigeria Airlines. Her breadth of experience, leadership depth, and strong record in driving transformation make her a valuable addition to the UNA leadership. We look forward to the strategic insight she will bring to the organization as we continue to expand and evolve,” the airlines said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.