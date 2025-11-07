United Nigeria Airlines Appointments Chiaka Ben-Obi Board Member

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi as a Director on its Board, effective November 1, 2025.

United Nigeria said the appointment aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate governance, deepen strategic leadership capacity, and support its expansion programme.

Ben-Obi is an accomplished corporate executive with over 30 years of cross-sector professional experience, including more than 20 years in senior and executive leadership roles.

She is the Managing Partner and CEO of Proven Performance Limited, and previously served as the Coordinating Director, Digital and Innovation Support Group, at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), where she led the digital transformation agenda of the agency. “In our continued efforts to strengthen our corporate governance structure and broaden the membership of our Board in line with our strategic expansion programme, we are pleased to welcome Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi to the Board of United Nigeria Airlines. Her breadth of experience, leadership depth, and strong record in driving transformation make her a valuable addition to the UNA leadership. We look forward to the strategic insight she will bring to the organization as we continue to expand and evolve,” the airlines said.