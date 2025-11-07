Unilorin Alumni Symposium Holds in Lagos Tomorrow

The Alumni Association of the University of Ilorin(Unilorin) is poised to bring its series of commemorative events for the university’s 50th anniversary to a fitting climax with a grand symposium on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

This symposium represents a pinnacle of a year-long celebration honoring the university’s remarkable journey since its founding in 1975.

According to a statement, the symposium will gather distinguished alumni, academics, industry leaders, and stakeholders to reflect on the institution’s achievements, contributions to national development, and future prospects in education and innovation.

The event will be chaired by a distinguished alumnus, Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, whose leadership in infrastructure and public service aligns with the university’s legacy of excellence.

Adding to the prestige, the symposium will be graced by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, and President of the Unilorin Alumni Association and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor AbdurRazaq Kilani.

The symposium underscores the association’s commitment to fostering lifelong connections and supporting the university’s ongoing mission.

Commenting, Vice-President of the Unilorin Alumni Association and Lagos State Anchor, Engineer Isiwat Lawal, stated: “This grand symposium is more than an event; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of Unilorin. As we mark 50 years of academic excellence, we invite all alumni and well-wishers to join us in celebrating our shared heritage and charting a bold path forward.”

“Together, we continue to build on the foundations laid by our alma mater.”