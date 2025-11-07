Tinubu Sports Festival Kicks off  in Ondo to Boost Grassroots Talent 

Fidelis David in Akure

As part of efforts to take youths off the streets and help them build meaningful careers in sports, the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), Ondo State Chapter, on Thursday unveiled the Tinubu Sports Festival 2025.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the Adeyemi College of Education Sports Arena in Ondo West Local Government Area, the Director-General of GMT in the state, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said the initiative is a multi-sport event designed to strengthen grassroots sports and promote youth development across the state.

Particularly, Yusuf-Ogunleye noted that the era when Nigerian sportsmen and women were rewarded with mere handshakes had passed, as the Tinubu administration now recognises and honours athletes with national awards and incentives.

“Sports has gone beyond entertainment. Today, it is a global business that can transform lives. This festival is not just to mobilise for Asiwaju but to engage our youths, take them off the streets, and help them build meaningful careers in sports.”

He explained that the month-long festival would feature various sporting events, including football, basketball, handball, volleyball, lawn tennis, wrestling, and indigenous games and would be held across five zones of the state.

The grand finale, according to him, will take place in Akure on December 6, showcasing President Tinubu’s passion for sports and youth empowerment.

Yusuf-Ogunleye expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for sponsoring the initiative and for his unwavering commitment to youth development.

“We must commend Hon. Tunji-Ojo for ensuring that the dreams of young talents come true. This initiative is humanitarian in nature, and it calls on government, individuals, and corporate bodies to work together to build a better society,” he noted

Former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, praised Tunji-Ojo for embodying the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, describing him as “a rare gem and a household name whose influence continues to impact lives.”

Also, the Director-General of GMT in Ogun State, Mr. Tola Banjo, described the event as historic, lauding Tunji-Ojo for his leadership and reform-driven service in the Ministry of Interior.

“The Minister is a pride to the nation. His reforms have reshaped the ministry and positively projected Nigeria’s image,” Banjo said. “Through this festival, he is giving back to society in the true spirit of humanity.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, Muyiwa Asagunla, revealed that over seven support groups sponsored by the minister are working across the state to galvanize grassroots support for President Tinubu.

The festival officially kicked off with a thrilling football match between Zion Warriors FC and Young Kings FC, with the latter clinching a 1–0 victory. Other events include athletics, boxing, table tennis, Ayo Olopon, and several traditional games.