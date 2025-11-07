South East Senators Hail Dangote, Seek Sustained FG Backing for Indigenous Industrialists

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The South East Senate Caucus has commended the Dangote Group for what it described as a transformative investment that has placed Nigeria firmly on the global map of industrial innovation and entrepreneurship.

The caucus, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, made the remark during a visit to the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend.

The lawmakers in a statement on Thursday said the refinery stands as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s industrial future and a model for African self-reliance.

Abaribe and other members of the delegation, accordingly praised the federal government’s fiscal and investment policies that have continued to support local manufacturers, urging it to sustain such initiatives to strengthen indigenous capacity and ensure national productivity.

He said the government must “continue to act as a bulwark for Nigeria’s growing class of industrialists and entrepreneurs until the nation attains full economic self-reliance.”

During the tour, the Vice President of Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, conducted the senators around the expansive refinery complex, which also houses a fertiliser plant and a jetty.

Edwin disclosed the company has commenced expansion work on the refinery, aimed at tripling its current daily production capacity of 650,000 barrels of refined products, including premium motor spirit (PMS), gas, and other by-products.

According to him, the Dangote Group remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s energy independence, ensuring domestic sufficiency in refined petroleum products, and positioning the country as a major exporter within the global energy market.

He said the project was driven by the group’s conviction that Nigerians are capable of delivering world-class industrial projects that meet global standards.

“The Dangote Group is proud to showcase to the world that a Nigerian enterprise can spearhead an energy revolution that positions the country among leading global players,” Edwin stated.

In his remarks, Senator Abaribe described the Dangote Refinery as “an institution and a pride not only to Nigeria but to the entire African continent.”

He said, “We are amazed by what we have seen. This refinery is a powerful testament that Nigeria’s future is bright. It proves that with the right environment, Nigerian entrepreneurs can compete globally.

We appreciate Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s patriotism and his unwavering belief in this country despite global economic challenges.”

The former Senate Minority Leader also assured that the South East Senate Caucus would continue to support policies and legislation that promote indigenous enterprises and ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the National Assembly remains committed to creating a legal and regulatory environment that empowers local investors and strengthens Nigeria’s march toward industrial self-sufficiency.

The visit which underscored legislative support for homegrown industrial advancement reflected a rare bipartisan acknowledgment of private-sector leadership in national development.