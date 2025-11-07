Senate Indicts NSIB over Flawed Report, Clears Air Peace of Negligence in PH Case

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate has faulted the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) over what it described as “contradictions and uncoordinated findings” in its report on the July 13, 2025 Air Peace runway overrun incident at the Port Harcourt International Airport, exonerating the airline of any wrongdoing.

The red chamber’s position followed an investigative hearing by the Senate Committee on Aviation, which concluded that allegations of negligence and drug use by Air Peace pilots were baseless and poorly substantiated.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, told journalists after Thursday’s hearing that the Senate’s review of the NSIB’s report exposed serious inconsistencies that could harm Nigeria’s reputation in global aviation circles if not corrected.

“Our findings show that most of the allegations against Air Peace were not true. The report was disjointed, uncoordinated, and contained claims that could mislead the public.

“In aviation, you don’t accuse people without evidence, especially when international regulators are watching,” he said.

The lawmaker, who represents Oyo North Senatorial District, expressed deep concern that the NSIB initially alleged drug use by several Air Peace crew members, only to later revise the claim to two individuals without substantiating evidence.

He said, “This kind of inconsistency can damage the credibility of our aviation safety system. The report should have been carefully verified before being released.”

The investigative session, attended by key aviation regulators and stakeholders, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Mr. Allen Onyema, focused on measures to strengthen aviation safety oversight and public confidence in local airlines.

Buhari commended Air Peace and other domestic operators for maintaining strong internal safety standards, including random drug testing for pilots and crew.

He said indigenous airlines should be supported rather than vilified based on unverified reports.

“Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines are our own. We must support them, not destroy their credibility with half-truths. No lives were lost in that incident, and the aircraft wasn’t damaged, it was safely towed and flown back to Lagos,” he said.

He revealed that the Senate Committee would soon submit a detailed report to guide improvements in the quality, coordination, and transparency of aviation investigations.