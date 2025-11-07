PDP States’ Chairmen Urge Damagum to Keep Party’s Doors Open for Reconciliation

•Support Ibadan convention, visit Makinde



Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states chairmen has called on the Ambassador Illya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) to keep the party’s doors open for reconciliation.

The chairmen said the national convention must take place as scheduled, while commending Justice A.I Akintola of Oyo State High Court for the courage to approve the convention, in spite of pressure against her.

Reading their communique, Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, who doubles as Chairman, Forum of PDP State Chairmen, said, “We implore the National Working Committee, NWC to keep their doors open for reconciliation because we believe that the prodigal child will always come back. PDP is a grassroot party that belongs to all Nigeria

“The Forum unequivocally reaffirms its total support, confidence, and loyalty to the National Chairman of our great party, Ambassador Umar Damagun, and the entire National Working Committee (NWC).”

The forum applauded the judgement delivered by Akintola, which paved the way for the conduct of the convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The forum urged all delegates, as duly recognised and provided for in the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) to begin preparations in earnest to participate in the convention and to elect credible, competent, and loyal men and women into the NWC.

It commended the effective and collaborative leadership being provided by NWC under Damagum, the PDP Governors’ Forum under His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) under Senator Adolphus Wabara.

They said the synergy had contributed immensely towards stabilising and repositioning the party.

The forum emphasised the critical importance of discipline within the party and called on all state chapters not to hesitate in invoking the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution to discipline erring members whose conduct undermined unity, cohesion, and the collective interest of PDP.

The PDP state chairmen also affirmed their unwavering commitment to the unity, progress, and electoral success of PDP across all levels, and pledged to continue to work closely with the party’s national leadership to strengthen internal democracy and rebuild public confidence in the party.

The forum dissociated itself from the purported Abdurahman leadership, stating that PDP has only one National Chairman, Damagum.

In a demonstration of unity and solidarity, the chairmen, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Abuja.

The chairmen, led by Aziegbemi, showered encomiums on Makinde for his commitment to fostering internal cohesion within PDP.

Aziegbemi highlighted the governor’s role in navigating the party through recent turbulences.

He stated, “Governor Makinde has been the anchor of stability in our great party. His visionary leadership and dedication to inclusivity have not only strengthened the PDP, but have radiated across the nation.

“In the face of adversity, Governor Makinde has stabilised our ship, ensuring that #Ibadan2025 becomes a reality and a pathway to victory in 2027.”