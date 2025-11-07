NIMASA Boss: Judiciary Key to Realisation of Blue Economy Benefits 

Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola has identified the judiciary as a major partner in the realisation of the benefits of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking at the 4th Edition of the Admiralty Law Colloquium in Lagos with the theme, ‘Charting the Course of Nigeria’s Blue Economy’, a reflection of the increased national attention to the potential of the maritime industry in driving economic development.

Mobereola said, “Nigeria’s Blue Economy requires an all hands on deck approach, with the Judiciary as a crucial actor, where interpretation of legal instruments and case decisions remains a vital tool for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy”.

He identified the important role of the Nigerian judiciary in interpreting extant maritime laws thereby helping to improve industry standards and aiding development of the Blue Economy.

In her key note address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokumbo Kekere-Ekun who was represented by Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomoye Agim, JSC, commended NIMASA and the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) for collaborating to host the colloquium which is central to building the capacity of judicial officers in admiralty law.

She said, “The task before us is to ensure that Nigeria’s Blue Economy does not remain a conceptual aspiration but becomes a tangible driver of growth, equity, and sustainability. The Judiciary must not stand at the shoreline as a passive observer, but rather as an active navigator — steering the ship of justice through the complex waters of maritime development.”

The first session saw renowned maritime law experts, Dr. Emeka Akabogu SAN and Dr. Chukwuchefu Ukatta, deliver papers in line with the theme of the event emphasising the imperative of synergy between judicial processes and development of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.

A panel discussion chaired by Professor A. J. Abikan, Director General of NIALS was then held followed by an interactive session with attendees which concluded the event.

Present at the Colloquium were the President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice M. B. Dongbam-Mensem who was represented by Hon. Justice E. O. Williams-Dawodu and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho who was represented by Hon. Justice A. Faji.

The Admiralty Law Colloquium is an annual event organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and with support of the National Judicial Institute (NJI). Its purpose is to facilitate discussions on maritime law, focusing on improving adjudication, enhancing maritime security and advancing the Nigerian Blue Economy.