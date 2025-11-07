Kaduna, China Partner on $450m Poultry Project to Boost Jobs, Food Security



John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State is to host the pilot phase of the $450 million Nigeria-China Poultry Project aimed at creating over 350,000 jobs and strengthening Nigeria’s food security.

Governor Uba Sani announced this on Thursday while receiving the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai, and officials of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), at the Government House, Kaduna.

Sani said the meeting, the visit was “not merely another diplomatic courtesy, but a defining stride”.

He said the project underscores Kaduna’s growing role as a hub for agricultural and industrial development.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu, for choosing Kaduna as the pilot state for the project, noting that the choice “is a testament to the state’s leading role in nation’s agricultural sector.”

“With agriculture contributing 43 percent to our GDP and employing more than 60 percent of our citizens, this partnership will accelerate our pursuit of higher productivity, sustainable growth, food security, and broad-based prosperity,” the governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnerships that promote inclusive growth, enhance food security, and consolidate Kaduna as Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse.

Speaking earlier, the Chinese ambassador commended Sani “reform-driven governance and enabling investment climate”.

He noted the stability and forward-looking policies make Kaduna an attractive destination for global partners.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, praised the state government for the swift approval and allocation of over 7,000 hectares of land for the immediate take-off of the project.

He explained that under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, the project will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) involving the Chinese government, the federal government, and the Kaduna state government.

He added that construction is expected to begin in December 2025.

“Spanning 10,000 hectares, the initiative will include maize and soybean cultivation to support poultry feed production, generating about 50,000 direct jobs and over 300,000 indirect employment opportunities”, he said.