Jo Bonfrere Petitions Senate, Wants Lagos to Honour Land Gift After Atlanta ‘96 Gold Feat

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere, 79, has petitioned the Senate over what he described as the Lagos State Government’s 29-year refusal to release a parcel of land allegedly allocated to him in appreciation of his role in leading Nigeria to football glory at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

The Dutch tactician fondly called Jo Bonfrere, who guided Nigeria’s Dream Team to Africa’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in football, urged the National Assembly to intervene and compel the Lagos authorities to honour the pledge made to him by then Military Governor, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd).

In a petition submitted to the Senate through the Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, and copied to the Senate Committee on Sports, Bonfrere’s legal counsel, T.O. Adejoh & Co., accused the Lagos State Government of deliberate neglect and discrimination.

The petition urged the upper chamber to “summon the Lagos State Government to a public hearing to provide a detailed explanation for its refusal to allocate the promised plot of land” and to “ensure justice is served after nearly three decades of waiting.”

The lawyers further prayed the Senate to “take necessary steps, including pressuring the Lagos State Government to release or reallocate another befitting plot commensurate with the achievement of our client, who made history for Nigeria.”

Speaking after submitting the petition, Bonfrere’s media aide, Mr. Eze Okechukwu, described the state’s conduct as unjust and embarrassing to Nigeria’s image.

Okechukwu said, “What Jo Bonfrere achieved for Nigeria remains unequalled. Since that Atlanta feat, no Nigerian coach has replicated such a global triumph.

“Col. Oyinlola, in the euphoria of that victory, allocated land in Lekki to every player and members of the coaching crew.

The records are in the Lagos State Land Registry. All the players, including Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, Tijani Babangida, and Emmanuel Amuneke, all got theirs. Why has Bonfrere’s own not been released? Who tampered with his file, and why?”

He maintained that it was unjust for the coach who brought Nigeria such honour to be treated unfairly.

“If anyone deserves to be honoured and not shortchanged, it is Jo Bonfrere,” he stated.

Okechukwu expressed optimism that the current Senate leadership would handle the matter with fairness and sensitivity.

He said, “Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is a sports-loving leader who understands what it means to win global laurels.

“He built the Uyo Stadium, now home to the Super Eagles. I’m confident he will ensure that justice is done.”

Responding to questions on whether Bonfrere had attempted to resolve the matter directly with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Okechukwu said several efforts were made but without success.

“For 29 years, he’s been trying to reclaim what is rightfully his. He even sought the help of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to secure an audience with Governor Sanwo-Olu. Unfortunately, that meeting never happened before Ubah’s untimely death,” he disclosed.

He, however, expressed hope that Governor Sanwo-Olu, known for his passion for sports, would take a personal interest in resolving the matter once briefed.

“I believe the Governor will be shocked to hear this. He’s a fair-minded man who will investigate and do what is right,” Okechukwu added.

Jo Bonfrere’s petition has now placed the Lagos State Government under the Senate’s scrutiny, potentially setting the stage for a legislative hearing that could finally resolve a 29-year-old controversy surrounding Nigeria’s most celebrated football triumph.