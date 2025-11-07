IDL Rewards Top Distributors, Unveils New Products

Raheem Akingbolu

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has celebrated its valued business partners at the 2025 Distributors’ Awards, reaffirming its commitment to a progress partnership while also using the event to unveil three new exciting products — Chelsea Orange Flavoured London Dry Gin, Chelsea Strawberry Flavoured London Dry Gin, and Ivory Cream Liqueur.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of IDL, Chief Patrick Anegbe, commended the distributors for their dedication, loyalty, and resilience in driving the company’s success across Nigeria. He described them as “true partners in progress” whose consistent efforts have kept IDL’s brands at the forefront of the beverage industry.

Anegbe reiterated IDL’s commitment to maintaining high standards in quality, taste, and customer satisfaction, assuring stakeholders that the company would continue to innovate to meet the changing preferences of the

consumers.

In his own remarks, Head of Marketing, Mr. Mobolaji Alalade, said the new products reflect the company’s drive to offer richer experiences and more variety to consumers.

“Great brands are not built in the distillery alone, but in the hands and hearts of those who share them with the world,” he stated.

He described the new introductions — Chelsea Orange and Chelsea Strawberry (both in 75cl bottles), and Ivory Cream Liqueur (available in 75cl and 20cl sizes) — as “luxury in a glass,” crafted to appeal to diverse consumer tastes and expand distributor opportunities in the market.

Head of Sales, Aare Hope Gbagi, revealed that 290 distributors were rewarded for moving high volumes for the company in the year 2024. Four platinum winners who represent the top tier distributors emerged from predominantly the South-West region of Nigeria namely: Bimkem Nigeria Enterprises, Abeokuta; Ogbohu Nigeria Limited, Ota; Vazak Ventures; and Biola Y. A, Oke – Arin.

CEO of Bimkem Nigeria Enterprises, Mrs. Oyewale Adebimpe, the overall winner attributed the success of the business to God and her husband.