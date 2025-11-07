  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

IDL Rewards Top Distributors, Unveils New Products

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has celebrated its valued business partners at the 2025 Distributors’ Awards, reaffirming its commitment to a progress partnership while also using the event to unveil three new exciting products — Chelsea Orange Flavoured London Dry Gin, Chelsea Strawberry Flavoured London Dry Gin, and Ivory Cream Liqueur.

Speaking at the  ceremony held in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of IDL, Chief  Patrick Anegbe, commended the distributors for their dedication, loyalty, and resilience in driving the company’s success across Nigeria. He described them as “true partners in progress” whose consistent efforts have kept IDL’s brands at the forefront of the beverage industry.

Anegbe reiterated IDL’s commitment to maintaining high standards in quality, taste, and customer satisfaction, assuring stakeholders that the company would continue to innovate to meet the changing preferences of the
consumers.

In his own remarks, Head of Marketing, Mr. Mobolaji Alalade, said the new products reflect the company’s drive to offer richer experiences and more variety to consumers.

“Great brands are not built in the distillery alone, but in the hands and hearts of those who share them with the world,” he stated.

He described the new introductions — Chelsea Orange and Chelsea Strawberry (both in 75cl bottles), and Ivory Cream Liqueur (available in 75cl and 20cl sizes) — as “luxury in a glass,” crafted to appeal to diverse consumer tastes and expand distributor opportunities in the market.

Head of Sales, Aare Hope Gbagi,  revealed that 290 distributors were rewarded for moving high volumes for the company in the year 2024. Four platinum winners who represent the top tier distributors emerged from predominantly the South-West region of Nigeria namely: Bimkem Nigeria Enterprises, Abeokuta; Ogbohu Nigeria Limited, Ota; Vazak Ventures; and Biola Y. A, Oke – Arin.

CEO of Bimkem Nigeria Enterprises, Mrs. Oyewale Adebimpe,  the overall winner attributed the success of the business to God and her husband.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.