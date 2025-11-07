Fuel Scarcity, Price Hike Loom in Abia as IPMAN Threatens to Shut Filling Stations

From Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Fears over impending fuel scarcity which may lead to hike in pump price of petroleum products have enveloped residents of Abia State following threat by members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state to shut-down their gas stations in 21 days.

IPMAN, Aba Depot Unit, had, after its stakeholders meeting in Aba, last Wednesday, November 5, 2025, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Abia State government to rescind the new 600 percent consolidated revenue increment imposed on petroleum marketers in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the association’s meeting held at its secretariat, opposite the NNPCL Depot in Osisioma, the association disclosed that Abia State Government was asking its members to pay an annual consolidated levy of N600, 000, up from N95, 000, representing a whopping 600 per cent increase.

The petroleum marketers, in the communiqué endorsed by the IPMAN, Aba Depot Unit Chairman, Mazi Oliver Okolo, and the Secretary, Obike Imo Mascot, threatened to shut-down their outlets in the state if, within 21 days, the government failed to review the new rate down wards, saying that its negative impact would force their members out of business, a development that may lead to scarcity of petroleum products and sharp increase in their pump prices.

IPMAN Abia noted that in Ebonyi and Enugu States, marketers reportedly pay between N100, 000 and N110, 000 respectively.

“This increment came at a time petroleum marketers are battling to stay in business after total implementation of the subsidy regime removal which has sent over 60 per cent of our members out of business, due to their inability to meet up with procurement of petroleum products and the associated running cost,” the communiqué stated.

The group therefore warned that if the new revenue is implemented, its “effect” will “translate to consumers in Abia State buying petroleum products at a very high premium, far different from what is obtainable from other states.”

“Looking at this precarious situation we have found ourselves in, coupled with the groaning of our members, we are left with no other alternative than to issue a 21-day notice to the government of Abia State to back down on this draconian and outrageous increment of the consolidated taxes or we may be forced to close shop as it has become very impossible for us to keep afloat in this murky and cloudy business environment that our sector has become,” the association further stated.

IPMAN alleged it was coming public because its engagements with government officials have not yielded positive outcomes, evens as its several attempts to have a meeting with the state governor on the issue were being “rebuffed” by government agents.

The association appealed to Governor Alex Otti to intervene