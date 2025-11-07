emPLE Partners with ART X Lagos 2025 to Champion Sustainability

Kayode Tokede

emPLE, one of Africa’s leading insurance and financial services brands, has partnered with ART X Lagos 2025 as a Bronze Sponsor and Presenting Partner of a Special Project centred on sustainability.

The collaboration marks emPLE’s second year of participation at West Africa’s leading international art fair. It reflects the company’s commitment to shaping Africa’s more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future.

As part of the partnership, emPLE will provide general liability insurance for ART X Lagos 2025, ensuring a safe and seamless experience throughout the fair. In addition, emPLE will sponsor a featured artist, Temitayo Ogunbiyi, whose installation “Where there is life, there is hope (B’á ò kú, iṣẹ ò tán)” explores how creativity connects communities and reimagines urban life as a space for care, collaboration, and possibility.

The MD/CEO of emPLE General Insurance, Olalekan Oyinlade said: “At emPLE, we believe insurance is more than protection; it’s a possibility. By supporting artists who translate sustainability into vision and action, we reinforce our belief that progress is a collective act. Through creativity, we can help communities imagine futures where care, responsibility, and innovation coexist.”

Founder and Chairman of ART X, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, added, “As ART X Lagos marks its 10th anniversary, we are delighted to welcome emPLE back as a sponsor for the second year running. Their vision for sustainable progress aligns closely with our mission to elevate African creativity.”