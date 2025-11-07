CJN to CCT: Guard Your Independence Jealously

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has charged the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to guard its independence jealously and avoid acts capable of tarnishing its image.

The CJN gave the charge in Abuja when she received in her office, members of the Tribunal led by the chairman, Mr. Mainasara Umar, on a courtesy visit.

The CCT Chairman as at the CJN’s office to seek her support towards making the Tribunal more efficient and better positioned to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

Umar who bemoaned the deplorable state of facilities at the Tribunal disclosed efforts being made to remedy the situation.

He however pleaded with the leadership of the judiciary to ensure the tribunal receives the resources it needs to function properly.

Responding, the CJN who urged the chairman to adopt an innovative approach to resolving the challenges facing the Tribunal, advised that the Tribunal work strictly within the jurisdiction conferred on it by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

She also urged the CCT to brainstorm and come up with a solution to tackle the backlog of cases now pending before it.

Kekere-Ekun in addition appealed to the CCT and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to adopt proactive measures including sending reminders to public institutions and agencies to file their declarations before the due date, in order to enhance compliance.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, the CJN urged them to uphold the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

“Remember always that the credibility of the Tribunal, and indeed the entire judicial system, rests on the integrity and impartiality of its adjudicators.

“Let your actions inspire confidence in the institution you now lead,” the CJN said.



