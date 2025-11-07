Alleged Drug Party: Court Grants Pretty Mike, Club Supervisor N50m Bail Each 



Wale Igbintade





Popular Lagos socialite and nightlife promoter, Mike Nwalie, widely known as Pretty Mike, was yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, over alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

Nwalie, who owns Proxy Lagos Night Club, was arraigned alongside the club’s supervisor, Joachim Hillary (32), by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The duo appeared before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of narcotics, and allowing the use of club premises for illegal drug activities.

According to the charge dated October 30, 2025, the offences allegedly occurred on or about October 26, 2025, at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where Proxy Lagos is located.

In count one, the NDLEA accused both defendants of conspiring to organise a drug party at the nightclub, during which operatives allegedly recovered a cache of illicit substances.

The agency said the seized items included 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa and 177 cylinders of Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas) weighing 364.662 kilograms – a substance it described as “harmful and commonly abused.”

The prosecution stated the alleged offence violates Section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In count two, only Hillary was accused of unlawful possession of the 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa on or about October 25, 2025, without lawful authority, contrary to Section 20(1)(c) and punishable under Section 20(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count three was directed solely at Nwalie, alleging that as proprietor and occupier of Proxy Lagos, he knowingly permitted the premises to be used for a drug party and drug dealing, contrary to Section 12 of the NDLEA Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Upon their plea, NDLEA counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, requested a date for trial.

However, defence counsel, Dr. B.S. Awosika (SAN), informed the court of a pending bail application, urging the court to grant bail on the most liberal terms.

He argued the defendants had no previous criminal records and that the burden lies on the prosecution to justify why bail should be denied.

Opposing the application, Abdullahi contended the defendants had not provided sufficient grounds for bail and urged the court to instead order an accelerated hearing.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa agreed with the defence, holding the prosecution failed to give valid reasons for bail refusal.

The judge emphasised the defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that bail is meant to ensure their appearance in court.

Consequently, the judge granted bail to each defendant in the sum of N50 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, while the defendants are to remain in the custody of their counsel pending perfection of their bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to January 14, 2026, for the commencement of trial.