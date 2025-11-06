Wakathon 2025 Unites Northern Foreshore Estate in Lagos

The serene Northern Foreshore Estate in Lekki, Lagos, came alive over the weekend as residents, friends and fitness enthusiasts trooped out for the maiden edition of Wakathon 2025—a 10-kilometre walking marathon aimed at promoting fitness, wellness and community spirit.

The event, organised by the Waka Brothers, drew more than 200 participants from within and outside the estate and has been described by stakeholders as a landmark success and a model for grassroots wellness initiatives across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Emmanuel Olaegbe, said Wakathon 2025 was a natural extension of the Waka Brothers’ 15-year tradition of daily walking.

“We are a group of fitness-minded brothers who have made walking part of our lifestyle,” he explained. “For nearly 15 years, we’ve walked every morning from Monday to Saturday, and the benefits have been tremendous.”

Olaegbe, who is also the Managing Director of Global Quali Support Services Limited, said the Waka Brothers’ mission goes beyond exercise. “We’re not just walking for fitness; we’re walking for connection, for wellness and for community,” he said, noting that the idea was to inspire more residents to embrace walking as a simple but effective wellness habit.

He revealed that the event received strong corporate backing from Polaris Bank, Petrochem Petroleum Trading Company, Fruit2go and WynkLimited as the technology partner, among others. Plans are already underway to make the Wakathon an annual fixture, growing in scale and impact each year.

For Dr. Jerry Igwilo, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Wynk Limited, and a key member of the organising team, Wakathon 2025 began as a lighthearted suggestion during one of the group’s early morning walks. “It started as a joke,” he recalled. “

But I wrote an 18-page proposal, and from there, it became a dream we all rallied around,” he said.

With a projected budget of about N15 million, the organisers turned to corporate sponsors instead of individual contributions, a move Igwilo said reflected the event’s collaborative spirit. “Companies within our group responded positively. The success of this event is proof of what teamwork and shared vision can achieve.”

Originally expecting 120 participants, the organisers registered over 180 residents, a turnout Igwilo described as both “humbling and inspiring”.

“Some residents met their neighbours for the first time during this event,” he said. “It has broken social barriers and helped us reconnect as a true community.”

Looking ahead, Igwilo disclosed plans to expand the next edition with AI-based tracking systems, drone coverage, and extended registration windows to accommodate more participants.

Among the corporate sponsors, the Managing Director of Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited, Mr. Patrick Iloh,

described Wakathon 2025 as “a masterclass in community leadership and planning”.

“This event was carefully and intelligently crafted. It’s intentional, well-organised and inspiring,” he said. “I think it should be done at least once a year.”

Iloh highlighted the event’s holistic design, which combined walking, bonding and networking.

“It’s not just about walking; it’s about knowing one another. People put faces to names, shared meals, and built friendships. Walking is life—age comes from the legs,” he quipped.

He confirmed that prizes were awarded to top performers, with the first, second and third winners receiving N250,000, N150,000, and N100,000 respectively.

“But beyond the prizes, the real reward is health and unity. This event will live beyond us—it’s sustainable,” he concluded.