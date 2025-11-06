Tinubu, Sultan, Uzodimma, Govs, Media Personalities Headline Editors’ Conference

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is bubbling as editors of print, online, broadcast organisations and news agencies, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), arrive from across the country for their annual conference holding on November 12 and 13, 2025.

No fewer than 500 members of the NGE, government officials, members of the business community and diplomatic corps as well as people from all walks of life are expected at the two-day conference holding at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Jahi, Abuja respectively.

NGE President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu will declare the conference open on November 12, 2025 at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja, while the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Arise New and This Day newspaper will be Chairman of conference.

The Guild said that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will be keynote speaker, emphasizing that the theme of the conference, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” and sub-theme as: “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027” are germane at this time when the country is facing socio-political and economic challenges.

Stating the editors’ conference is a credible platform to discuss and proffer solutions to issues pertaining to national development and cohesion, the Guild said that papers and speakers have been carefully selected to address nagging issues in governance, polity and journalism.

The statement said that Prof. Awa Kalu, eminent lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Managing Partner, Awa Kalu & Partners, will address the conference on November 12, 2025, speaking on “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics.”

Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, HOD, Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, will take the stage thereafter to speak on: “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in Challenged Nation” to conclude the day’s event.

On the second day of the conference on November 13, 2025 at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, former Chief of Defence State, Gen Lucky Irabor, will speak on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities,” while Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Baze University, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, will interrogate “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap.”

The NGE said that there would be an Executive Session on the second day of the conference, where editors will engage government officials, political and business leaders.

The ANEC holds every year for editors to address national issues that have social, economic and political consequences in Nigeria.