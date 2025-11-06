Insecurity: Experts Harp on Strengthening ECOWAS for  Stability, Devt

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As West Africa faces significant challenges in building sustainable peace and development, security experts have called for the strengthening of regional frameworks such as ECOWAS, and improving collaboration between national and local actors towards providing necessary platforms for collective security and support.

Professor of Peace Studies at the University of Ibadan, Olawale Albert said legal and regional reforms are needed to qualify roles, build capacities, and foster joint cooperation as well as enhance the effectiveness of peace and security interventions across West Africa.

Speaking yesterday at the two-day West Africa Peace and Security Dialogue (WAPSeD) in Abuja under the theme, “Reimagining peace and security in West Africa: Local solutions, regional solidarity and global partnership” which was organised by Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Albert said non-traditional threats such as pandemics, climate-driven migration, and transnational security risks further strain national capacities and require unconscious level responses.

Represented by Prof. Benjamin Aluko, Albert noted that national interventions in West Africa face significant challenges, including inadequate technical and operational capacities, resources, and strength, coupled with dependency on external support, institutional weaknesses, and political instability.

According to him, these challenges are exacerbated by complex social, comprehensive, and cultural governance systems, as well as coordination gaps with regional organizations.

He said: “Empowering local governance structures and communities enhances legitimacy, fosters context-specific responses, and promotes the sustainability of peace efforts.

“Strengthening regional frameworks, such as ECOWAS, and improving collaboration between national and regional actors, provides the necessary platforms for collective security and support.

“Strategic investment in institutional reforms, capacity building, and resource mobilisation is imperative for sustained peace and security. Integrated peace and security frameworks that balance national surroundings with local inclusion and regional cooperation can better address the forming comprehensives of moving West Africa towards lasting peace and stability.”

In his speech, Executive Director, BBForPeace, Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, said beyond Nigeria, countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Togo grapple with internal conflicts, trans-border crimes and violent extremism.

He reiterated that election-related tensions are currently going on in many West African countries and are capable of leading to wide spread protests over economic hardships leading to fatalities, displacement and stalled development.

He said the issues, “are deeply rooted in political, economic and social fabric of our societies. Poverty, underdevelopment, ethno-religious divisions, and climate-induced crises continue to amplify instability”.

He stressed that for the aforementioned reasons, “addressing them demands a multifaceted nuanced approach as there is no single solution.”

The dialogue was in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, Jeunes Leaders Acteurs De Changement and with support from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.